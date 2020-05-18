EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies trade higher; S. Korean won top gainer

May 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.420
107.33
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.419
1.4180
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
29.948
29.980
+0.11
Korean won
1223.700
1232.4
+0.71
Baht
31.940
32.02
+0.25
Peso
50.800
50.86
+0.12
Rupiah
14780.000
14820
+0.27
Rupee
75.908
75.91
0.00
Ringgit
4.346
4.36
+0.32
Yuan
7.106
7.1105
+0.06
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.420
108.61
+1.11
Sing dlr
1.419
1.3444
-5.25
Taiwan dlr
29.948
30.106
+0.53
Korean won
1223.700
1156.40
-5.50
Baht
31.940
29.91
-6.36
Peso
50.800
50.65
-0.30
Rupiah
14780.000
13880
-6.09
Rupee
75.908
71.38
-5.96
Ringgit
4.346
4.0890
-5.91
Yuan
7.106
6.9632
-2.01
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
