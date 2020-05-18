EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies trade higher; S. Korean won top gainer

May 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.420

107.33

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.419

1.4180

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.948

29.980

+0.11

Korean won

1223.700

1232.4

+0.71

Baht

31.940

32.02

+0.25

Peso

50.800

50.86

+0.12

Rupiah

14780.000

14820

+0.27

Rupee

75.908

75.91

0.00

Ringgit

4.346

4.36

+0.32

Yuan

7.106

7.1105

+0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.420

108.61

+1.11

Sing dlr

1.419

1.3444

-5.25

Taiwan dlr

29.948

30.106

+0.53

Korean won

1223.700

1156.40

-5.50

Baht

31.940

29.91

-6.36

Peso

50.800

50.65

-0.30

Rupiah

14780.000

13880

-6.09

Rupee

75.908

71.38

-5.96

Ringgit

4.346

4.0890

-5.91

Yuan

7.106

6.9632

-2.01

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

