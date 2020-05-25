EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies trade higher, S. Korean won leads gains

May 26 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.840
107.69
-0.14
Sing dlr
1.421
1.4246
+0.23
Taiwan dlr
29.993
30.076
+0.28
Korean won
1236.800
1244.2
+0.60
Baht
31.920
31.96
+0.13
Peso
50.630
50.751
+0.24
Rupiah
14,725.000
14,680
-0.31
Rupee
75.950
75.95
0.00
Yuan
7.126
7.1361
+0.14
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.840
108.61
+0.71
Sing dlr
1.421
1.3444
-5.42
Taiwan dlr
29.993
30.106
+0.38
Korean won
1236.800
1156.40
-6.50
Baht
31.920
29.91
-6.30
Peso
50.630
50.65
+0.04
Rupiah
14,725.000
13,880
-5.74
Rupee
75.950
71.38
-6.02
Yuan
7.126
6.9632
-2.29
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
