EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies trade higher, S. Korean won leads gains

May 26 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.840

107.69

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.421

1.4246

+0.23

Taiwan dlr

29.993

30.076

+0.28

Korean won

1236.800

1244.2

+0.60

Baht

31.920

31.96

+0.13

Peso

50.630

50.751

+0.24

Rupiah

14,725.000

14,680

-0.31

Rupee

75.950

75.95

0.00

Yuan

7.126

7.1361

+0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.840

108.61

+0.71

Sing dlr

1.421

1.3444

-5.42

Taiwan dlr

29.993

30.106

+0.38

Korean won

1236.800

1156.40

-6.50

Baht

31.920

29.91

-6.30

Peso

50.630

50.65

+0.04

Rupiah

14,725.000

13,880

-5.74

Rupee

75.950

71.38

-6.02

Yuan

7.126

6.9632

-2.29

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

