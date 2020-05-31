EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies trade higher; S. Korean won advances 1%

June 1 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.700
107.77
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.409
1.4115
+0.21
Taiwan dlr
29.945
30.032
+0.29
Korean won
1226.900
1238.5
+0.95
Baht
31.740
31.8
+0.19
Peso
50.430
50.46
+0.06
Rupee
75.615
75.62
0.00
Ringgit
4.331
4.345
+0.32
Yuan
7.117
7.1348
+0.25
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.700
108.61
+0.84
Sing dlr
1.409
1.3444
-4.56
Taiwan dlr
29.945
30.106
+0.54
Korean won
1226.900
1156.40
-5.75
Baht
31.740
29.91
-5.77
Peso
50.430
50.65
+0.44
Rupee
75.615
71.38
-5.60
Ringgit
4.331
4.0890
-5.59
Yuan
7.117
6.9632
-2.16
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.