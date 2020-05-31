EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies trade higher; S. Korean won advances 1%

Shriya Ramakrishnan
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

June 1 (Reuters) -

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.700

107.77

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.409

1.4115

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

29.945

30.032

+0.29

Korean won

1226.900

1238.5

+0.95

Baht

31.740

31.8

+0.19

Peso

50.430

50.46

+0.06

Rupee

75.615

75.62

0.00

Ringgit

4.331

4.345

+0.32

Yuan

7.117

7.1348

+0.25

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.700

108.61

+0.84

Sing dlr

1.409

1.3444

-4.56

Taiwan dlr

29.945

30.106

+0.54

Korean won

1226.900

1156.40

-5.75

Baht

31.740

29.91

-5.77

Peso

50.430

50.65

+0.44

Rupee

75.615

71.38

-5.60

Ringgit

4.331

4.0890

-5.59

Yuan

7.117

6.9632

-2.16

