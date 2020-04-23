EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies tepid amid oil demand worries; rupiah drops

By Anushka Trivedi

April 23 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were tepid on Thursday amid concerns over feeble oil demand and expectations of dire manufacturing and services survey data out of the United States and euro zone, while the Indonesian rupiah slid as much as 1%.

The rupiah fell for a second straight session as the central bank made its first direct government bond purchase this week to limit the recent rise in bond yields after several bouts of heavy selling by foreign investors.

The currency is particularly hard-hit due to its yield differential factor versus the dollar, said Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based analyst at IG.

In the broader Asian forex market, investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the release of April PMI readings for the United States and euro zone. The data is expected to be overwhelmingly negative and lay bare the destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although crude prices had recovered slightly on Wednesday, it is perhaps nowhere near being out of the woods given the unchanged demand picture," Pan said.

However, the promise of more U.S. government aid to cushion the coronavirus-ravaged economy seemed to support sentiment marginally, with global equities getting a lift.

The South Korean KRW=KFTC won was little changed after the country reported its steepest economic contraction since 2008 in the first quarter as self-isolation measures hit consumption and global trade slumped.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS and the Philippine peso PHP= were flat, while the Singapore dollar SGD= put on 0.2%.

The Indian rupee INR=IN defied trends as it gained 0.7% to see its best day in more than two weeks.

The near-term outlook for the currency brightened after Facebook FB.O said on Wednesday it would spend $5.7 billion to buy a stake in Reliance Industries' RELI.NS digital arm.

The stake buy "raised hopes that the foreign direct investment picture in 2021 will not be as bleak as earlier thought," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO, IFA Global.

TAIWAN DOLLAR

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP firmed 0.1% against the dollar, continuing its stellar run as the once-battered currency recouped all its losses made earlier this year.

Analysts said the currency had gained steadily over the past few weeks as Taiwan's handling of the coronavirus outbreak minimised economic disruption and arrested a surge in infections, instilling confidence among investors.

"Taiwan had notably also seen a jump in electronics exports, which had been getting a lift with changes in consumer behaviour around COVID-19 globally," IG's Pan said.

"This is expected to bode well for growth and thus feed the demand for the Taiwanese dollar."

Earlier this week, the island reported a surprise surge in March export orders, helped by a boom in telecommuting amid the virus outbreak.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0529 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.750

107.72

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.424

1.4268

+0.22

Taiwan dlr

30.085

30.100

+0.05

Korean won

1231.700

1232.2

+0.04

Baht

32.310

32.34

+0.09

Peso

50.640

50.65

+0.02

Rupiah

15455.000

15400

-0.36

Rupee

76.130

76.67

+0.71

Ringgit

4.352

4.3605

+0.20

Yuan

7.083

7.0833

+0.00

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.750

108.61

+0.80

Sing dlr

1.424

1.3444

-5.56

Taiwan dlr

30.085

30.106

+0.07

Korean won

1231.700

1156.40

-6.11

Baht

32.310

29.91

-7.43

Peso

50.640

50.65

+0.02

Rupiah

15455.000

13880

-10.19

Rupee

76.130

71.38

-6.24

Ringgit

4.352

4.0890

-6.04

Yuan

7.083

6.9632

-1.69

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.