EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies supported by trade hopes, growth woes cap upside

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged higher on Tuesday as investors held out hopes of a Sino-U.S. trade deal as high-level talks were set to resume next month, though fresh signs of gloom in the global economy checked the gains.

A survey on Monday showed euro zone business growth stalled in September, dragged down by shrinking activity in powerhouse Germany, rekindling fears of a global recession.

The dismal manufacturing readings supported the dollar, which edged higher against a basket of currencies .DXY to 98.661.

Sentiment was somewhat supported by confirmation that U.S.-China trade talks will resume next month in Washington, though the overall mood remained subdued given the global growth woes.

"Broad environment remains mixed for the Asian currencies, with markets unable to shake off Chinese/global growth concerns but trying to draw optimism from the Sino-US trade front," an OCBC note said.

The Indian rupee INR=IN firmed 0.2%, up for a third straight session supported by recent corporate tax cut measures and easing oil prices.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP also advanced 0.2% after data showed the country's August industrial output had risen 2.3% from the previous year.

The yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened a touch but remained locked in tight ranges as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S.-China trade talks. Earlier in the day, the country's central bank said that China is in no rush to follow other countries in significantly loosening monetary settings but has ample options to help prop up slowing growth.

THAI BAHT

The Thai baht THB=TH lost 0.2% after weak manufacturing data bolstered the case for a rate cut in the near future.

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in August dropped 4.4% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of a 3.6% decline in a Reuters poll.

The Bank of Thailand is due to release its rate decision on Wednesday with economists in a Reuters poll expecting it to leave its benchmark interest rate steady after last month's cut.

The dismal manufacturing data, however, has prompted some analysts to predict another rate cut in the near future.

"If nothing else, such a move (easing) is warranted from the strength of the THB," ING analysts said in a note.

The baht has strengthened 6.3% so far this year, as at Monday's close.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0609 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0609 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.550

107.54

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3775

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.998

31.057

+0.19

Korean won

1193.300

1194

+0.06

Baht

30.540

30.49

-0.16

Peso

52.170

52.13

-0.08

Rupiah

14095.000

14080

-0.11

Rupee

70.805

70.93

+0.18

Ringgit

4.175

4.177

+0.05

Yuan

7.111

7.1190

+0.12

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.550

109.56

+1.87

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3627

-1.01

Taiwan dlr

30.998

30.733

-0.85

Korean won

1193.300

1115.70

-6.50

Baht

30.540

32.55

+6.58

Peso

52.170

52.47

+0.58

Rupiah

14095.000

14375

+1.99

Rupee

70.805

69.77

-1.46

Ringgit

4.175

4.1300

-1.08

Yuan

7.111

6.8730

-3.34

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

