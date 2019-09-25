EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued; Thai baht slips

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0133 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.680
107.76
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3786
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
31.010
31.034
+0.08
Korean won
1198.900
1198.8
-0.01
Baht
30.600
30.505
-0.31
Peso
52.170
52.22
+0.10
Rupiah
14150.000
14145
-0.04
Rupee
71.030
71.03
0.00
Ringgit
4.194
4.188
-0.14
Yuan
7.127
7.1320
+0.07
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.680
109.56
+1.75
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3627
-1.14
Taiwan dlr
31.010
30.733
-0.89
Korean won
1198.900
1115.70
-6.94
Baht
30.600
32.55
+6.37
Peso
52.170
52.47
+0.58
Rupiah
14150.000
14375
+1.59
Rupee
71.030
69.77
-1.77
Ringgit
4.194
4.1300
-1.53
Yuan
7.127
6.8730
-3.56
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
