EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued; Thai baht slips

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0133 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.680

107.76

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3786

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.010

31.034

+0.08

Korean won

1198.900

1198.8

-0.01

Baht

30.600

30.505

-0.31

Peso

52.170

52.22

+0.10

Rupiah

14150.000

14145

-0.04

Rupee

71.030

71.03

0.00

Ringgit

4.194

4.188

-0.14

Yuan

7.127

7.1320

+0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.680

109.56

+1.75

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3627

-1.14

Taiwan dlr

31.010

30.733

-0.89

Korean won

1198.900

1115.70

-6.94

Baht

30.600

32.55

+6.37

Peso

52.170

52.47

+0.58

Rupiah

14150.000

14375

+1.59

Rupee

71.030

69.77

-1.77

Ringgit

4.194

4.1300

-1.53

Yuan

7.127

6.8730

-3.56

