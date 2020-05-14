EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued, Taiwan dollar gains

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

May 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.270

107.24

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.424

1.4232

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.916

29.948

+0.11

Korean won

1228.500

1228

-0.04

Baht

32.080

32.11

+0.09

Peso

50.460

50.48

+0.04

Rupiah

14850.000

14840

-0.07

Rupee

75.560

75.56

+0.00

Ringgit

4.341

4.338

-0.07

Yuan

7.097

7.0940

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.270

108.61

+1.25

Sing dlr

1.424

1.3444

-5.56

Taiwan dlr

29.916

30.106

+0.64

Korean won

1228.500

1156.40

-5.87

Baht

32.080

29.91

-6.76

Peso

50.460

50.65

+0.38

Rupiah

14850.000

13880

-6.53

Rupee

75.560

71.38

-5.53

Ringgit

4.341

4.0890

-5.81

Yuan

7.097

6.9632

-1.88

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More