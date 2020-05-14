EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued, Taiwan dollar gains

May 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.270

107.24

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.424

1.4232

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.916

29.948

+0.11

Korean won

1228.500

1228

-0.04

Baht

32.080

32.11

+0.09

Peso

50.460

50.48

+0.04

Rupiah

14850.000

14840

-0.07

Rupee

75.560

75.56

+0.00

Ringgit

4.341

4.338

-0.07

Yuan

7.097

7.0940

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.270

108.61

+1.25

Sing dlr

1.424

1.3444

-5.56

Taiwan dlr

29.916

30.106

+0.64

Korean won

1228.500

1156.40

-5.87

Baht

32.080

29.91

-6.76

Peso

50.460

50.65

+0.38

Rupiah

14850.000

13880

-6.53

Rupee

75.560

71.38

-5.53

Ringgit

4.341

4.0890

-5.81

Yuan

7.097

6.9632

-1.88

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.