EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued, Taiwan dollar gains

May 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.270
107.24
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.424
1.4232
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.916
29.948
+0.11
Korean won
1228.500
1228
-0.04
Baht
32.080
32.11
+0.09
Peso
50.460
50.48
+0.04
Rupiah
14850.000
14840
-0.07
Rupee
75.560
75.56
+0.00
Ringgit
4.341
4.338
-0.07
Yuan
7.097
7.0940
-0.04
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.270
108.61
+1.25
Sing dlr
1.424
1.3444
-5.56
Taiwan dlr
29.916
30.106
+0.64
Korean won
1228.500
1156.40
-5.87
Baht
32.080
29.91
-6.76
Peso
50.460
50.65
+0.38
Rupiah
14850.000
13880
-6.53
Rupee
75.560
71.38
-5.53
Ringgit
4.341
4.0890
-5.81
Yuan
7.097
6.9632
-1.88
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
