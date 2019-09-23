EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar firms

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0142 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.610

107.54

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3775

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.003

31.057

+0.17

Korean won

1194.600

1194

-0.05

Baht

30.470

30.49

+0.07

Peso

52.190

52.13

-0.11

Rupiah

14090.000

14080

-0.07

Rupee

70.930

70.93

0.00

Ringgit

4.180

4.177

-0.07

Yuan

7.119

7.1190

+0.00

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.610

109.56

+1.81

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3627

-1.11

Taiwan dlr

31.003

30.733

-0.87

Korean won

1194.600

1115.70

-6.60

Baht

30.470

32.55

+6.83

Peso

52.190

52.47

+0.54

Rupiah

14090.000

14375

+2.02

Rupee

70.930

69.77

-1.64

Ringgit

4.180

4.1300

-1.20

Yuan

7.119

6.8730

-3.46

