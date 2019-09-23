EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar firms

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0142 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.610
107.54
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3775
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.003
31.057
+0.17
Korean won
1194.600
1194
-0.05
Baht
30.470
30.49
+0.07
Peso
52.190
52.13
-0.11
Rupiah
14090.000
14080
-0.07
Rupee
70.930
70.93
0.00
Ringgit
4.180
4.177
-0.07
Yuan
7.119
7.1190
+0.00
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.610
109.56
+1.81
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3627
-1.11
Taiwan dlr
31.003
30.733
-0.87
Korean won
1194.600
1115.70
-6.60
Baht
30.470
32.55
+6.83
Peso
52.190
52.47
+0.54
Rupiah
14090.000
14375
+2.02
Rupee
70.930
69.77
-1.64
Ringgit
4.180
4.1300
-1.20
Yuan
7.119
6.8730
-3.46
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
