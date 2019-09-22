EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued; S.Korean won declines most

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0139 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.720

107.55

-0.16

Sing dlr

1.376

1.3769

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.975

30.980

+0.02

Korean won

1191.300

1188

-0.28

Baht

30.460

30.46

0.00

Peso

51.960

52.03

+0.13

Rupiah

14065.000

14050

-0.11

Rupee

70.940

70.94

0.00

Ringgit

4.169

4.168

-0.02

Yuan

7.106

7.0915

-0.20

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.720

109.56

+1.71

Sing dlr

1.376

1.3627

-0.98

Taiwan dlr

30.975

30.733

-0.78

Korean won

1191.300

1115.70

-6.35

Baht

30.460

32.55

+6.86

Peso

51.960

52.47

+0.98

Rupiah

14065.000

14375

+2.20

Rupee

70.940

69.77

-1.65

Ringgit

4.169

4.1300

-0.94

Yuan

7.106

6.8730

-3.28

