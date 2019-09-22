EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued; S.Korean won declines most

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0139 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.720
107.55
-0.16
Sing dlr
1.376
1.3769
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.975
30.980
+0.02
Korean won
1191.300
1188
-0.28
Baht
30.460
30.46
0.00
Peso
51.960
52.03
+0.13
Rupiah
14065.000
14050
-0.11
Rupee
70.940
70.94
0.00
Ringgit
4.169
4.168
-0.02
Yuan
7.106
7.0915
-0.20
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.720
109.56
+1.71
Sing dlr
1.376
1.3627
-0.98
Taiwan dlr
30.975
30.733
-0.78
Korean won
1191.300
1115.70
-6.35
Baht
30.460
32.55
+6.86
Peso
51.960
52.47
+0.98
Rupiah
14065.000
14375
+2.20
Rupee
70.940
69.77
-1.65
Ringgit
4.169
4.1300
-0.94
Yuan
7.106
6.8730
-3.28
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
