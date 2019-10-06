EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued; Philippine peso drops

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0140 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.760

106.93

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.380

1.3783

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.900

30.973

+0.24

Korean won

1196.400

1196.8

+0.03

Baht

30.420

30.42

+0.00

Peso

51.820

51.69

-0.25

Rupiah

14150.000

14130

-0.14

Rupee

70.880

70.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.188

4.184

-0.10

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.760

109.56

+2.62

Sing dlr

1.380

1.3627

-1.23

Taiwan dlr

30.900

30.733

-0.54

Korean won

1196.400

1115.70

-6.75

Baht

30.420

32.55

+7.00

Peso

51.820

52.47

+1.25

Rupiah

14150.000

14375

+1.59

Rupee

70.880

69.77

-1.57

Ringgit

4.188

4.1300

-1.38

Yuan

7.148

6.8730

-3.85

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

