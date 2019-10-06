EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued; Philippine peso drops

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0140 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.760
106.93
+0.16
Sing dlr
1.380
1.3783
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
30.900
30.973
+0.24
Korean won
1196.400
1196.8
+0.03
Baht
30.420
30.42
+0.00
Peso
51.820
51.69
-0.25
Rupiah
14150.000
14130
-0.14
Rupee
70.880
70.88
0.00
Ringgit
4.188
4.184
-0.10
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.760
109.56
+2.62
Sing dlr
1.380
1.3627
-1.23
Taiwan dlr
30.900
30.733
-0.54
Korean won
1196.400
1115.70
-6.75
Baht
30.420
32.55
+7.00
Peso
51.820
52.47
+1.25
Rupiah
14150.000
14375
+1.59
Rupee
70.880
69.77
-1.57
Ringgit
4.188
4.1300
-1.38
Yuan
7.148
6.8730
-3.85
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.