EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued, but S.Korean won slips

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0127 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.680
107.74
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.385
1.3849
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
31.055
31.045
-0.03
Korean won
1202.100
1199
-0.26
Baht
30.620
30.66
+0.13
Peso
51.915
52
+0.16
Rupiah
14205.000
14205
+0.00
Ringgit
4.190
4.193
+0.07
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.680
109.56
+1.75
Sing dlr
1.385
1.3627
-1.62
Taiwan dlr
31.055
30.733
-1.04
Korean won
1202.100
1115.70
-7.19
Baht
30.620
32.55
+6.30
Peso
51.915
52.47
+1.07
Rupiah
14205.000
14375
+1.20
Ringgit
4.190
4.1300
-1.43
(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)
((Devika.Syamnath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.