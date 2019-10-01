EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued, but S.Korean won slips

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0127 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.680

107.74

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3849

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

31.055

31.045

-0.03

Korean won

1202.100

1199

-0.26

Baht

30.620

30.66

+0.13

Peso

51.915

52

+0.16

Rupiah

14205.000

14205

+0.00

Ringgit

4.190

4.193

+0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.680

109.56

+1.75

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3627

-1.62

Taiwan dlr

31.055

30.733

-1.04

Korean won

1202.100

1115.70

-7.19

Baht

30.620

32.55

+6.30

Peso

51.915

52.47

+1.07

Rupiah

14205.000

14375

+1.20

Ringgit

4.190

4.1300

-1.43

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)

((Devika.Syamnath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))

