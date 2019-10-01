EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies subdued, but S.Korean won slips

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0127 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.680

107.74

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3849

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

31.055

31.045

-0.03

Korean won

1202.100

1199

-0.26

Baht

30.620

30.66

+0.13

Peso

51.915

52

+0.16

Rupiah

14205.000

14205

+0.00

Ringgit

4.190

4.193

+0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.680

109.56

+1.75

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3627

-1.62

Taiwan dlr

31.055

30.733

-1.04

Korean won

1202.100

1115.70

-7.19

Baht

30.620

32.55

+6.30

Peso

51.915

52.47

+1.07

Rupiah

14205.000

14375

+1.20

Ringgit

4.190

4.1300

-1.43

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)

((Devika.Syamnath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))

