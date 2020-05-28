EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies stuck in tight range; Taiwan dollar firms

May 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.380

107.63

+0.23

Sing dlr

1.415

1.4173

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

29.986

30.045

+0.20

Korean won

1238.000

1239.6

+0.13

Baht

31.820

31.855

+0.11

Peso

50.580

50.55

-0.06

Rupiah

14680.000

14675

-0.03

Rupee

75.745

75.75

0.00

Ringgit

4.347

4.348

+0.02

Yuan

7.153

7.1447

-0.11

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.380

108.61

+1.15

Sing dlr

1.415

1.3444

-5.00

Taiwan dlr

29.986

30.106

+0.40

Korean won

1238.000

1156.40

-6.59

Baht

31.820

29.91

-6.00

Peso

50.580

50.65

+0.14

Rupiah

14680.000

13880

-5.45

Rupee

75.745

71.38

-5.76

Ringgit

4.347

4.0890

-5.94

Yuan

7.153

6.9632

-2.65

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

