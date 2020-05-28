EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies stuck in tight range; Taiwan dollar firms

May 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.380
107.63
+0.23
Sing dlr
1.415
1.4173
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
29.986
30.045
+0.20
Korean won
1238.000
1239.6
+0.13
Baht
31.820
31.855
+0.11
Peso
50.580
50.55
-0.06
Rupiah
14680.000
14675
-0.03
Rupee
75.745
75.75
0.00
Ringgit
4.347
4.348
+0.02
Yuan
7.153
7.1447
-0.11
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.380
108.61
+1.15
Sing dlr
1.415
1.3444
-5.00
Taiwan dlr
29.986
30.106
+0.40
Korean won
1238.000
1156.40
-6.59
Baht
31.820
29.91
-6.00
Peso
50.580
50.65
+0.14
Rupiah
14680.000
13880
-5.45
Rupee
75.745
71.38
-5.76
Ringgit
4.347
4.0890
-5.94
Yuan
7.153
6.9632
-2.65
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.