EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies stuck in tight range, Philippine peso drops

By Anushka Trivedi

May 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded in a tight range on Friday, as data showing China's economy is gradually recovering from the coronavirus shock countered worries over worsening Sino-U.S. relations.

Market participants are increasingly worried about tensions between the world's two top economies as U.S. President Donald Trump blames China for the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 85,000 Americans.

Trump said he had no interest in speaking to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping right now and suggested he could even cut ties with the world's second-largest economy.

Meanwhile, China's industrial output expanded for the first time this year as the economy slowly emerged from coronavirus lockdowns. It rose 3.9% last month from a year earlier, far exceeding expectations, but retail sales and services activity continued to contract.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.1% and was on its way to its biggest weekly drop in a month.

The trade-reliant Singapore dollar SGD= and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC, both highly sensitive to China's economic fortunes, shed up to 0.2% each.

The won has particularly come under pressure due to a spike in new virus cases after restrictions were relaxed, and was set to post a weekly drop of 0.8%.

Investors are closely watching China for clues on how long demand will take to bounce back as other countries start relaxing lockdown measures.

However, analysts are less optimistic about a rapid demand recovery. Mizuho Bank's Riki Ogawa wrote the "fact is, even as economies prepare to emerge from varying degrees of lockdowns, restoration of 'normalcy' is a much longer road."

"Threats of second wave of infections across Asia serve as a sobering warning against complacency about normalcy, just as complacency about the U.S.-China Phase 1 deal leading to normalcy in global trade has backfired."

HSBC slashed an already bleak global and emerging market growth forecast further, as lockdown restrictions extended through April and tentative economic re-openings drag on a return to business, trade and spending.

The Philippine peso PHP=PH weakened 0.5% to see its worst session in two weeks as several media outlets reported a severe Typhoon Vongfong was moving toward the main island of Luzon, forcing people to flee to evacuation centres.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= firmed slightly after declining 0.3% earlier in the session. It was set to post a weekly gain of 0.4%.

Data showed Indonesia logged a trade deficit in April after two straight months of surpluses as exports and imports continued to shrink due to disruption caused by the virus crisis.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0600 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.230

107.24

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.424

1.4232

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

29.903

29.948

+0.15

Korean won

1230.100

1228

-0.17

Baht

32.060

32.11

+0.16

Peso

50.735

50.48

-0.50

Rupiah

14825.000

14840

+0.10

Rupee

75.525

75.56

+0.05

Ringgit

4.343

4.338

-0.12

Yuan

7.102

7.0940

-0.11

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.230

108.61

+1.29

Sing dlr

1.424

1.3444

-5.62

Taiwan dlr

29.903

30.106

+0.68

Korean won

1230.100

1156.40

-5.99

Baht

32.060

29.91

-6.71

Peso

50.735

50.65

-0.17

Rupiah

14825.000

13880

-6.37

Rupee

75.525

71.38

-5.49

Ringgit

4.343

4.0890

-5.85

Yuan

7.102

6.9632

-1.95

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

