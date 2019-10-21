EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Thai baht eases

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3608
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
30.544
30.592
+0.16
Korean won
1171.600
1172
+0.03
Baht
30.260
30.25
-0.03
Peso
51.075
51.08
+0.01
Rupiah
14050.000
14073
+0.16
Rupee
71.140
71.14
0.00
Ringgit
4.179
4.18
+0.02
Yuan
7.074
7.0750
+0.02
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.670
109.56
+0.82
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3627
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
30.544
30.733
+0.62
Korean won
1171.600
1115.70
-4.77
Baht
30.260
32.55
+7.57
Peso
51.075
52.47
+2.73
Rupiah
14050.000
14375
+2.31
Rupee
71.140
69.77
-1.93
Ringgit
4.179
4.1300
-1.17
Yuan
7.074
6.8730
-2.84
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.