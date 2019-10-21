EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Thai baht eases

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3608

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.544

30.592

+0.16

Korean won

1171.600

1172

+0.03

Baht

30.260

30.25

-0.03

Peso

51.075

51.08

+0.01

Rupiah

14050.000

14073

+0.16

Rupee

71.140

71.14

0.00

Ringgit

4.179

4.18

+0.02

Yuan

7.074

7.0750

+0.02

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.670

109.56

+0.82

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3627

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

30.544

30.733

+0.62

Korean won

1171.600

1115.70

-4.77

Baht

30.260

32.55

+7.57

Peso

51.075

52.47

+2.73

Rupiah

14050.000

14375

+2.31

Rupee

71.140

69.77

-1.93

Ringgit

4.179

4.1300

-1.17

Yuan

7.074

6.8730

-2.84

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637))

