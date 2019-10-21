EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Thai baht eases

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3608

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.544

30.592

+0.16

Korean won

1171.600

1172

+0.03

Baht

30.260

30.25

-0.03

Peso

51.075

51.08

+0.01

Rupiah

14050.000

14073

+0.16

Rupee

71.140

71.14

0.00

Ringgit

4.179

4.18

+0.02

Yuan

7.074

7.0750

+0.02

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.670

109.56

+0.82

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3627

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

30.544

30.733

+0.62

Korean won

1171.600

1115.70

-4.77

Baht

30.260

32.55

+7.57

Peso

51.075

52.47

+2.73

Rupiah

14050.000

14375

+2.31

Rupee

71.140

69.77

-1.93

Ringgit

4.179

4.1300

-1.17

Yuan

7.074

6.8730

-2.84

