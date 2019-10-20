EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies strengthen, South Korea's won leads gains
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.470 108.42 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.363 1.3641 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.570 30.611 +0.13 Korean won 1176.500 1181.5 +0.42 Baht 30.270 30.3 +0.10 Peso 51.210 51.24 +0.06 Rupiah 14125.000 14139 +0.10 Ringgit 4.182 4.185 +0.07 Yuan 7.069 7.0810 +0.17
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.470
109.56
+1.00
Sing dlr
1.363
1.3627
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.570
30.733
+0.53
Korean won
1176.500
1115.70
-5.17
Baht
30.270
32.55
+7.53
Peso
51.210
52.47
+2.46
Rupiah
14125.000
14375
+1.77
Rupee
71.140
69.77
-1.93
Ringgit
4.182
4.1300
-1.24
Yuan
7.069
6.8730
-2.77
