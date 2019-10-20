EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies strengthen, South Korea's won leads gains

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.470

108.42

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3641

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

30.570

30.611

+0.13

Korean won

1176.500

1181.5

+0.42

Baht

30.270

30.3

+0.10

Peso

51.210

51.24

+0.06

Rupiah

14125.000

14139

+0.10

Ringgit

4.182

4.185

+0.07

Yuan

7.069

7.0810

+0.17

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.470

109.56

+1.00

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3627

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.570

30.733

+0.53

Korean won

1176.500

1115.70

-5.17

Baht

30.270

32.55

+7.53

Peso

51.210

52.47

+2.46

Rupiah

14125.000

14375

+1.77

Rupee

71.140

69.77

-1.93

Ringgit

4.182

4.1300

-1.24

Yuan

7.069

6.8730

-2.77

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

