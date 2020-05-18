EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip on Sino-U.S. trade worries

By Rashmi Ashok

May 18 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies lost ground on Monday as rising Sino-U.S. trade fiction cast a cloud over investor sentiment, while better-than-expected data lent some support to the Singapore dollar and the Thai baht.

Investors stayed away from big bets and waited for further details on trade talks between the world's two top economies, after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was not "thrilled" with the Phase-1 deal reached in January.

The White House's top economic adviser said the deal had not been abandoned and that talks were continuing between both nations, but markets still remained wary.

Furthermore, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded a note of caution on Sunday, saying a U.S. economic recovery may stretch deep into next year and a full comeback may hinge on finding a coronavirus vaccine.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS eased 0.1% to 7.109 against the dollar, while the trade-sensitive South Korean won KRW=KFTC also fell by the same margin.

The offshore Philippine peso PHP= fell nearly 0.5%, extending losses of nearly 1% it suffered towards the end of last week.

The Indian rupee INR=IN slipped 0.4% after a nationwide lockdown was extended until May 31 as cases of the novel coronavirus exceeded 90,000, amid clashes between police and stranded migrant workers over curbs.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID traded a shade weaker ahead of a central bank meeting on Tuesday where rates are expected to be cut for the third time this year in a bid to boost a sagging economy, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, the Singapore dollar SGD= ticked higher, supported by data that showed the country's annual exports rose for the third straight month in April, boosted by a sharp rise in pharmaceutical shipments.

Non-oil domestic exports rose 9.7% from last year, beating a forecast of a 5% decline in a Reuters poll.

The Thai baht THB=TH inched higher after data showed the economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years in the first quarter but by a smaller margin than expected.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0445 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.120

107.02

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.426

1.4271

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

29.916

29.950

+0.11

Korean won

1232.000

1231

-0.08

Baht

32.030

32.1

+0.22

Peso

50.850

50.65

-0.39

Rupiah

14860.000

14830

-0.20

Rupee

75.880

75.56

-0.42

Ringgit

4.351

4.349

-0.05

Yuan

7.109

7.1012

-0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.120

108.61

+1.39

Sing dlr

1.426

1.3444

-5.70

Taiwan dlr

29.916

30.106

+0.64

Korean won

1232.000

1156.40

-6.14

Baht

32.030

29.91

-6.62

Peso

50.850

50.65

-0.39

Rupiah

14860.000

13880

-6.59

Rupee

75.880

71.38

-5.93

Ringgit

4.351

4.0890

-6.02

Yuan

7.109

6.9632

-2.06

