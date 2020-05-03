EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip; Malaysian ringgit weakens most

May 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0201 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.750
106.93
+0.17
Sing dlr
1.418
1.4151
-0.19
Taiwan dlr
29.865
29.802
-0.21
Korean won
1227.600
1218.2
-0.77
Peso
50.580
50.57
-0.02
Rupiah
14935.000
14825
-0.74
Rupee
75.110
75.11
0.00
Ringgit
4.340
4.293
-1.08
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.750
108.61
+1.74
Sing dlr
1.418
1.3444
-5.18
Taiwan dlr
29.865
30.106
+0.81
Korean won
1227.600
1156.40
-5.80
Baht
32.330
29.91
-7.49
Peso
50.580
50.65
+0.14
Rupiah
14935.000
13880
-7.06
Rupee
75.110
71.38
-4.97
Ringgit
4.340
4.0890
-5.78
Yuan
7.063
6.9632
-1.41
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
