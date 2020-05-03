EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip; Malaysian ringgit weakens most

May 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0201 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.750

106.93

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.418

1.4151

-0.19

Taiwan dlr

29.865

29.802

-0.21

Korean won

1227.600

1218.2

-0.77

Peso

50.580

50.57

-0.02

Rupiah

14935.000

14825

-0.74

Rupee

75.110

75.11

0.00

Ringgit

4.340

4.293

-1.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.750

108.61

+1.74

Sing dlr

1.418

1.3444

-5.18

Taiwan dlr

29.865

30.106

+0.81

Korean won

1227.600

1156.40

-5.80

Baht

32.330

29.91

-7.49

Peso

50.580

50.65

+0.14

Rupiah

14935.000

13880

-7.06

Rupee

75.110

71.38

-4.97

Ringgit

4.340

4.0890

-5.78

Yuan

7.063

6.9632

-1.41

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.