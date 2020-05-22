EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip as U.S.-China relations worsen

By Rashmi Ashok

May 22 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies dipped on Friday after China said it plans to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong, drawing threats from the United States and prompting worries that already strained relations could deteriorate further.

Details on the legislation are set to be given at the Chinese parliament's ongoing annual session and has already drawn a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington would react "very strongly" against the attempt to gain more control over the former British colony.

U.S. senators also said they would introduce legislation to sanction Chinese officials for violating Hong Kong's independence.

Relations were already on a weak footing, with Washington accusing Beijing of mishandling the virus outbreak and the recent passing of U.S. legislation that could bar some Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges.

The distraction of China's parliament meeting may see a delayed retaliation from China, IG market strategist Jingyi Pan said in a note.

"... the recent moves including the bill passed on Chinese firms listing rules could altogether feed into further aggravations down the road, keeping challenging foreign relations on the pedestal."

Holding out for more support measures from the parliamentary meet, the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS held steady at 7.120, while the dollar =USD found firm footing owing to the spike in uncertainty.

The trade-sensitive South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell most in the region, weakening 0.6%. Singapore, a bellwether of global trade, saw its currency SGD= ease 0.3% while the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP was also marginally weaker.

The Philippine peso PHP=PH and Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY fell by 0.3% each. Indonesian markets remained shut on account of a local holiday.

INDIAN RUPEE WEAKER ON SURPRISE RBI CUT

The Indian rupee INR=IN opened marginally weaker, but extended losses to stand at 75.860 against the dollar after the country's central bank unexpectedly slashed its key policy rate for a second time this year.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee had voted unanimously for the rate reduction, adding that global financial markets were disconnected from the real economy.

Das added domestic economic activity had taken a severe hit from the country's two-month lockdown starting in late March, with inflation outlook now becoming complicated and GDP growth for 2021 likely to remain in negative territory.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0454 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.410

107.61

+0.19

Sing dlr

1.421

1.4172

-0.25

Taiwan dlr

29.959

29.950

-0.03

Korean won

1238.300

1230.9

-0.60

Baht

31.860

31.83

-0.09

Peso

50.754

50.6

-0.30

Rupee

75.795

75.61

-0.25

Ringgit

4.358

4.344

-0.32

Yuan

7.120

7.1166

-0.05

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.410

108.61

+1.12

Sing dlr

1.421

1.3444

-5.38

Taiwan dlr

29.959

30.106

+0.49

Korean won

1238.300

1156.40

-6.61

Baht

31.860

29.91

-6.12

Peso

50.754

50.65

-0.20

Rupee

75.795

71.38

-5.82

Ringgit

4.358

4.0890

-6.17

Yuan

7.120

6.9632

-2.20

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.