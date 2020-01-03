EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip as oil rises on Middle East tensions

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Friday, with major oil importers taking the biggest hit, as oil prices surged after tensions escalated in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures jumped nearly $3 to their highest since September on concerns over supply disruption following a U.S. air strike at Baghdad airport that killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel. O/R

As a result, South Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened as the Asian economy is one of the largest crude buyers in the world. It fell 0.8% to hit a more than two-week low.

The Philippine peso PHP= skid 0.7% to mark its worst level in nearly a month.

Both the won and peso were poised to record a weekly loss of 0.5%.

"Asian currencies had seen quite moderate gains in December. So, that could be some trigger for profit-taking, especially with renewed geopolitical uncertainty," Wei-Liang Chang, an FX and Credit macro strategist at DBS Bank said.

The Japanese yen JPY=, seen as a safe harbour during times of economic or global tensions due to Japan's status as the world's creditor nation notched robust gains against the dollar.

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.4% to the dollar, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= also slipped 0.2%. India meets about 80% of its oil needs through imports, making it highly vulnerable to fluctuations in prices.

Weaker export readings weighed on the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, which dipped 0.3%. The country's exports dropped for a fourth straight month in November on lower shipments of manufactured goods and commodities.

The pace of decline was, however, slower than the 6.7% fall recorded in October.

"Exports growth will probably recover, though any pick-up may be mild for now," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

The Singapore dollar SGD= weakened 0.2%, while the Thai baht was largely flat.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS eased slightly, while the Taiwan dollar strengthened 0.1%.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0551 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.130

108.57

+0.41

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3470

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.099

30.114

+0.05

Korean won

1167.000

1158.1

-0.76

Baht

30.150

30.15

+0.00

Peso

51.070

50.73

-0.67

Rupiah

13915.000

13884

-0.22

Rupee

71.665

71.37

-0.41

Ringgit

4.098

4.085

-0.32

Yuan

6.971

6.9643

-0.09

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.130

108.61

+0.44

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3444

-0.36

Taiwan dlr

30.099

30.106

+0.02

Korean won

1167.000

1156.40

-0.91

Baht

30.150

29.91

-0.80

Peso

51.070

50.65

-0.82

Rupiah

13915.000

13880

-0.25

Rupee

71.665

71.38

-0.40

Ringgit

4.098

4.0890

-0.22

Yuan

6.971

6.9632

-0.11

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.