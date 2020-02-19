EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip against stronger dollar; weaker yuan fix weighs

By Shreya Mariam Job

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies fell against a stronger dollar on Wednesday, with the Indonesian rupiah declining the most, after China's central bank set the midpoint of the yuan weaker than a key threshold for the first time in nearly two months.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0012 per dollar, 186 pips or 0.27% weaker than the previous fix of 6.9826. The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.1%.

"The weakness in Asian currencies probably stem from the weaker yuan fixing today, which was fixed weaker than 7, which suggest that Chinese authorities are comfortable with further weakening in the currency," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Worries of the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreaks continued to dampen investor sentiment as the death toll from the epidemic passed 2,000 in the mainland, although a fall in the number of new cases offered a slight reprieve.

Meanwhile, Asian units also faced pressure from a stronger greenback, as the dollar =USD, against a basket of currencies, hovered near a four-month high.

"With the euro, the biggest component in the dollar index, offering little resistance, coupled with the risk-aversion stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. dollar has scant reason to come off these elevated levels," said Han Tan, a market analyst at FXTM, in a note.

The Taiwan dollar <TWD=TP and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC also declined about 0.1% each.

Against the broader trend, the Philippine peso PHP= continued to trade fairly stronger as the impact of the virus outbreak on its economy is expected to be relatively less severe.

The Thai baht THB=TH saw marginal gains after comments on Tuesday that the Thai government's support measures and the passage of a delayed budget bill will help ease the economic blow from the coronavirus.

INDONESIAN RUPIAH

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID declined 0.4% to its weakest level in over a week.

"Rupiah has been performing quite strongly recently," Goh said, so the weakness today is not surprising.

The rupiah had strengthened about 1.7% over the month of January allowing investors to book profits.

The Bank Indonesia is likely to resume its easing cycle at its policy meeting on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll, to provide a cushion for the expected economic impact from the virus outbreak.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0551 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.050

109.86

-0.17

Sing dlr

1.391

1.3924

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

30.142

30.125

-0.06

Korean won

1191.000

1189.5

-0.13

Baht

31.170

31.2

+0.10

Peso

50.560

50.63

+0.14

Rupiah

13710.000

13660

-0.36

Ringgit

4.158

4.154

-0.10

Yuan

7.007

6.9980

-0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.050

108.61

-1.31

Sing dlr

1.391

1.3444

-3.36

Taiwan dlr

30.142

30.106

-0.12

Korean won

1191.000

1156.40

-2.91

Baht

31.170

29.91

-4.04

Peso

50.560

50.65

+0.18

Rupiah

13710.000

13880

+1.24

Rupee

71.520

71.38

-0.20

Ringgit

4.158

4.0890

-1.66

Yuan

7.007

6.9632

-0.62

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

