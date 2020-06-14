EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slightly weaker; rupiah gains

Reuters
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.220

107.34

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3920

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

29.697

29.762

+0.22

Korean won

1207.800

1203.8

-0.33

Baht

30.970

30.96

-0.03

Peso

50.265

50.25

-0.03

Rupiah

14030.000

14050

+0.14

Rupee

75.840

75.84

0.00

Ringgit

4.275

4.268

-0.16

Yuan

7.088

7.0859

-0.03

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.220

108.61

+1.30

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.52

Taiwan dlr

29.697

30.106

+1.38

Korean won

1207.800

1156.40

-4.26

Baht

30.970

29.91

-3.42

Peso

50.265

50.65

+0.77

Rupiah

14030.000

13880

-1.07

Rupee

75.840

71.38

-5.88

Ringgit

4.275

4.0890

-4.35

Yuan

7.088

6.9632

-1.76

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

