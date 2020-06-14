EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slightly weaker; rupiah gains

June 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.220
107.34
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3920
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
29.697
29.762
+0.22
Korean won
1207.800
1203.8
-0.33
Baht
30.970
30.96
-0.03
Peso
50.265
50.25
-0.03
Rupiah
14030.000
14050
+0.14
Rupee
75.840
75.84
0.00
Ringgit
4.275
4.268
-0.16
Yuan
7.088
7.0859
-0.03
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.220
108.61
+1.30
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3444
-3.52
Taiwan dlr
29.697
30.106
+1.38
Korean won
1207.800
1156.40
-4.26
Baht
30.970
29.91
-3.42
Peso
50.265
50.65
+0.77
Rupiah
14030.000
13880
-1.07
Rupee
75.840
71.38
-5.88
Ringgit
4.275
4.0890
-4.35
Yuan
7.088
6.9632
-1.76
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
