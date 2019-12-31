EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies set to end 2019 on firm note

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were set to end the year on a firm note, with the Taiwan dollar leading gains on Tuesday, as investors cheered fresh developments on the Sino-U.S. trade deal front and upbeat factory activity data from China.

The White House's trade adviser said on Monday the Phase 1 deal would likely be signed next week, but said confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or the U.S. Trade Representative.

The deal announced earlier this month has alleviated concerns about near-term escalation in tensions between the world's two top economies - a major sign of relief for currencies in Asia, most of which ended 2018 in the red.

Adding to the upbeat sentiment, data showed factory activity in China expanded for a second straight month in December, as Beijing's stimulus measures buoyed domestic demand.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP strengthened 0.5% on Tuesday, hitting its best level in more than a year. The trade-reliant economy has bucked a regional trend of growth downgrades, helped by manufacturers moving production back home from China to avoid higher tariffs.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS extended gains to a near three-week high, supported by a firmer-than-expected midpoint fixing by the central bank.

Volatility was high during the year, with the currency breaching the key 7 per dollar level for the first time in over a decade in August, as trade tensions intensified. The yuan was set for a second straight annual loss.

The Singapore dollar SGD= edged up 0.1%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= advanced 0.3%.

Investor focus will now turn to the fourth-quarter growth figures for Singapore, which is forecast to have expanded at a slightly faster pace, with economists expecting a pick-up in the services sector to compensate for a prolonged manufacturing downturn.

The Indian rupee INR= ticked up 0.1% but was set for a second annual loss. Concerns over a slowdown in growth weighed on the rupee this year, with economists stressing on the need for more fiscal intervention.

Financial markets in the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea were closed for holidays.

The Philippine peso PHP= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= were up 0.2% and 0.4% respectively, in light offshore trade.

The peso and the rupiah were poised to gain about 3.5% and 3.6% respectively this year, with analysts saying these currencies benefited from demand for higher yields in a low-interest rate environment.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC was the region's worst performer for the year, weakening 3.5%, while the Thai baht THB=TH emerged as the top performer, driven by its large current account surplus.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0533 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.640

108.86

+0.20

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3485

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.000

30.135

+0.45

Peso

50.680

50.78

+0.20

Rupiah

13870.000

13920

+0.36

Rupee

71.280

71.31

+0.05

Ringgit

4.092

4.1045

+0.31

Yuan

6.978

6.9865

+0.12

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.640

109.56

+0.85

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3627

+1.16

Taiwan dlr

30.000

30.733

+2.44

Korean won

1156.400

1115.70

-3.52

Baht

29.900

32.55

+8.86

Peso

50.680

52.47

+3.53

Rupiah

13870.000

14375

+3.64

Rupee

71.280

69.77

-2.12

Ringgit

4.092

4.1300

+0.93

Yuan

6.978

6.8730

-1.50

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

