EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise; Philippine peso dips

May 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0243 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0243 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.100

107.02

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.424

1.4271

+0.22

Taiwan dlr

29.915

29.950

+0.12

Korean won

1229.700

1231

+0.11

Baht

32.030

32.1

+0.22

Peso

50.700

50.65

-0.10

Rupiah

14850.000

14830

-0.13

Rupee

75.560

75.56

0.00

Ringgit

4.345

4.349

+0.09

Yuan

7.103

7.1012

-0.03

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.100

108.61

+1.41

Sing dlr

1.424

1.3444

-5.59

Taiwan dlr

29.915

30.106

+0.64

Korean won

1229.700

1156.40

-5.96

Baht

32.030

29.91

-6.62

Peso

50.700

50.65

-0.10

Rupiah

14850.000

13880

-6.53

Rupee

75.560

71.38

-5.53

Ringgit

4.345

4.0890

-5.89

Yuan

7.103

6.9632

-1.97

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

