EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise; Philippine peso dips

May 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0243 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0243 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.100
107.02
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.424
1.4271
+0.22
Taiwan dlr
29.915
29.950
+0.12
Korean won
1229.700
1231
+0.11
Baht
32.030
32.1
+0.22
Peso
50.700
50.65
-0.10
Rupiah
14850.000
14830
-0.13
Rupee
75.560
75.56
0.00
Ringgit
4.345
4.349
+0.09
Yuan
7.103
7.1012
-0.03
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.100
108.61
+1.41
Sing dlr
1.424
1.3444
-5.59
Taiwan dlr
29.915
30.106
+0.64
Korean won
1229.700
1156.40
-5.96
Baht
32.030
29.91
-6.62
Peso
50.700
50.65
-0.10
Rupiah
14850.000
13880
-6.53
Rupee
75.560
71.38
-5.53
Ringgit
4.345
4.0890
-5.89
Yuan
7.103
6.9632
-1.97
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
