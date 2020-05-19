EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rise as vaccine hopes renew risk appetite

By Rashmi Ashok

May 19 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies ticked higher against a weaker dollar on Tuesday after encouraging data from an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine lifted sentiment towards risky Asian assets.

U.S. equities rallied on Monday after drugmaker Moderna Inc's MRNA.O experimental COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and showed promise in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to very early data.

The dollar - usually in strong demand during economic distress - fell sharply as risk sentiment recovered, giving added benefit to relatively risky Asian currencies. USD/

Some export-sensitive currencies notched firmer gains, with the South Korean won KRW=KFTC adding 0.5%. The Thai baht THB=TH firmed 0.4%, while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP added 0.15%.

However, gains were muted across the board as wary investors awaited further information on the potential vaccine, given that various compounds and medicines touted as cures have failed to deliver in the past two months.

"With more than a hundred vaccines currently under development around the globe, we may see more vaccine-related headlines swinging markets yet," Maybank analysts wrote in a note.

"Nonetheless, sensitivity to vaccine news may decrease over time, until more concrete evidence of a successful vaccine ready for mass application is found."

The Philippine peso PHP= rose 0.2%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Indian rupee INR=IN gained 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively. The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was flat, while the Singapore dollar SGD= eased.

RUPIAH STEADY AHEAD OF INTEREST RATE DECISION

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID held steady ahead of the central bank's policy decision due around 0700 GMT.

A Reuters poll showed Bank Indonesia is expected to deliver this year's third rate cut as it steps up efforts to revive an economy hit by the coronavirus crisis.

However, a significant number of analysts in the poll expect rates to be held, given that BI Governor Perry Warjiyo has hinted that the central bank's priority of keeping the rupiah stable might prevent an early cut.

Either way, Maybank analysts expect the decision to have low impact on the IDR, saying the psychological level of 15,000 against the dollar cited as a plausible year-end forecast by BI officials earlier seems to be anchoring trading sentiments for now.

The rupiah has been the worst performer among Asian currencies this year, having shed 6.2% as of last close, followed closely by the baht.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0443 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.400

107.33

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.419

1.4180

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.937

29.980

+0.14

Korean won

1226.100

1232.4

+0.51

Baht

31.880

32.02

+0.44

Peso

50.771

50.86

+0.18

Rupiah

14800.000

14820

+0.14

Rupee

75.760

75.91

+0.19

Ringgit

4.345

4.36

+0.35

Yuan

7.110

7.1105

+0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.400

108.61

+1.13

Sing dlr

1.419

1.3444

-5.23

Taiwan dlr

29.937

30.106

+0.56

Korean won

1226.100

1156.40

-5.68

Baht

31.880

29.91

-6.18

Peso

50.771

50.65

-0.24

Rupiah

14800.000

13880

-6.22

Rupee

75.760

71.38

-5.78

Ringgit

4.345

4.0890

-5.89

Yuan

7.110

6.9632

-2.06

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

