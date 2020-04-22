EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies rangebound as oil crash keeps sentiment in check

By Anushka Trivedi

April 22 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies moved in a narrow range on Wednesday as weak crude prices gave regional importers a chance to stock up supply, although worries persisted over frail risk sentiment due to oil crash and coronavirus-led uncertainties.

Meanwhile, the relatively risk-sensitive Indonesian rupiah IDR= eased as much as 1% on worries the biggest oil producing nation in Southeast Asia would see a shortfall in crude revenue this year due to lower prices.

"This raises some concerns over the country's fiscal position, driving bond outflows and attendant softening in the rupiah," Wei-Liang Chang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank, said.

Softer prices would also deal a blow to Indonesia's recent efforts to boost earnings from the energy sector after steady decline in output and revenue contribution over the past decade.

This week has had some of the most volatile days in the history of oil trading, with prices for U.S. crude turning negative as the coronavirus outbreak destroyed demand, while inventories swelled and storage space was hard to find.

Even as sentiment remained weak, as investors mulled that demand worries could last for several months, most other currencies in Asia ticked up on expectations persistent downward pressure on oil prices could help shore up trade balances, Chang added.

Currencies of India INR=IN, Philippines PHP=PH and Singapore SGD= - all net oil-importing nations - gained between 0.1% and 0.2%.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS firmed 0.1%.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY weakened 0.1% to 4.395 against the dollar, a near 4-week low.

Data showed Malaysia's March consumer prices fell for the first time in more than a year, driven largely by lower prices of retail fuel.

Amid declining domestic demand, negative growth and inflation outlook on plunging oil prices, Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to cut policy rates by another 75 basis points this year, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote.

SOUTH KOREAN WON

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC continued its descent into a third session, sliding 0.5% versus the dollar, a day before first-quarter GDP figures were due.

South Korea's economy likely shrank at its sharpest pace since 2008 in the January-March period as the coronavirus crisis ravaged business activity and global demand, a Reuters poll showed.

The trade-reliant nation's situation is only expected to worsen as the "problem of inventory shortage among manufacturers may become more acute in the second-quarter amid production disruption elsewhere," Mizuho bank analysts said in a note.

The won also came under pressure this week amid a steep fall in 20-day April exports and speculation sparked by media reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was gravely ill after a surgery.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0558 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.580

107.76

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.429

1.4313

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

30.093

30.102

+0.03

Korean won

1236.300

1229.7

-0.53

Baht

32.480

32.47

-0.03

Peso

50.770

50.88

+0.22

Rupiah

15462.000

15400

-0.40

Rupee

76.745

76.84

+0.12

Ringgit

4.395

4.393

-0.05

Yuan

7.084

7.0925

+0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.580

108.61

+0.96

Sing dlr

1.429

1.3444

-5.91

Taiwan dlr

30.093

30.106

+0.04

Korean won

1236.300

1156.40

-6.46

Baht

32.480

29.91

-7.91

Peso

50.770

50.65

-0.24

Rupiah

15462.000

13880

-10.23

Rupee

76.745

71.38

-6.99

Ringgit

4.395

4.0890

-6.96

Yuan

7.084

6.9632

-1.71

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.