EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed, Thai baht gains

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.130

107.17

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.384

1.3839

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.052

31.063

+0.04

Baht

30.610

30.65

+0.13

Peso

51.955

51.98

+0.05

Rupiah

14190.000

14190

+0.00

Rupee

71.080

71.08

0.00

Ringgit

4.190

4.193

+0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.130

109.56

+2.27

Sing dlr

1.384

1.3627

-1.50

Taiwan dlr

31.052

30.733

-1.03

Baht

30.610

32.55

+6.34

Peso

51.955

52.47

+0.99

Rupiah

14190.000

14375

+1.30

Rupee

71.080

69.77

-1.84

Ringgit

4.190

4.1300

-1.43

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)

((Devika.Syamnath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))

