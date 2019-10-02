EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed, Thai baht gains

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.130
107.17
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.384
1.3839
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
31.052
31.063
+0.04
Baht
30.610
30.65
+0.13
Peso
51.955
51.98
+0.05
Rupiah
14190.000
14190
+0.00
Rupee
71.080
71.08
0.00
Ringgit
4.190
4.193
+0.07
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.130
109.56
+2.27
Sing dlr
1.384
1.3627
-1.50
Taiwan dlr
31.052
30.733
-1.03
Baht
30.610
32.55
+6.34
Peso
51.955
52.47
+0.99
Rupiah
14190.000
14375
+1.30
Rupee
71.080
69.77
-1.84
Ringgit
4.190
4.1300
-1.43
(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)
((Devika.Syamnath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))
