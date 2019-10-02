EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed, Thai baht gains

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.130

107.17

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.384

1.3839

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.052

31.063

+0.04

Baht

30.610

30.65

+0.13

Peso

51.955

51.98

+0.05

Rupiah

14190.000

14190

+0.00

Rupee

71.080

71.08

0.00

Ringgit

4.190

4.193

+0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.130

109.56

+2.27

Sing dlr

1.384

1.3627

-1.50

Taiwan dlr

31.052

30.733

-1.03

Baht

30.610

32.55

+6.34

Peso

51.955

52.47

+0.99

Rupiah

14190.000

14375

+1.30

Rupee

71.080

69.77

-1.84

Ringgit

4.190

4.1300

-1.43

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)

((Devika.Syamnath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))

