EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Taiwan dollar gains

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.920
110.08
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.387
1.3861
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
29.985
30.032
+0.16
Korean won
1180.600
1179.5
-0.09
Baht
31.120
31.14
+0.06
Peso
50.523
50.54
+0.03
Rupiah
13668.000
13655
-0.10
Rupee
71.350
71.35
0.00
Ringgit
4.137
4.137
+0.00
Yuan
6.978
6.9718
-0.08
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.920
108.61
-1.19
Sing dlr
1.387
1.3444
-3.09
Taiwan dlr
29.985
30.106
+0.40
Korean won
1180.600
1156.40
-2.05
Baht
31.120
29.91
-3.89
Peso
50.523
50.65
+0.25
Rupiah
13668.000
13880
+1.55
Rupee
71.350
71.38
+0.04
Ringgit
4.137
4.0890
-1.16
Yuan
6.978
6.9632
-0.21
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
