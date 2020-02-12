EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Taiwan dollar gains

Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.920

110.08

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.387

1.3861

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

29.985

30.032

+0.16

Korean won

1180.600

1179.5

-0.09

Baht

31.120

31.14

+0.06

Peso

50.523

50.54

+0.03

Rupiah

13668.000

13655

-0.10

Rupee

71.350

71.35

0.00

Ringgit

4.137

4.137

+0.00

Yuan

6.978

6.9718

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.920

108.61

-1.19

Sing dlr

1.387

1.3444

-3.09

Taiwan dlr

29.985

30.106

+0.40

Korean won

1180.600

1156.40

-2.05

Baht

31.120

29.91

-3.89

Peso

50.523

50.65

+0.25

Rupiah

13668.000

13880

+1.55

Rupee

71.350

71.38

+0.04

Ringgit

4.137

4.0890

-1.16

Yuan

6.978

6.9632

-0.21

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

