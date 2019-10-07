EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Taiwan dollar, Chinese yuan firm

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0153 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.300

107.28

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.380

1.3808

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.825

30.902

+0.25

Korean won

1196.100

1196.6

+0.04

Baht

30.460

30.45

-0.03

Peso

51.820

51.89

+0.14

Rupiah

14160.000

14155

-0.04

Ringgit

4.191

4.191

+0.00

Yuan

7.131

7.1480

+0.25

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.300

109.56

+2.11

Sing dlr

1.380

1.3627

-1.27

Taiwan dlr

30.825

30.733

-0.30

Korean won

1196.100

1115.70

-6.72

Baht

30.460

32.55

+6.86

Peso

51.820

52.47

+1.25

Rupiah

14160.000

14375

+1.52

Rupee

71.020

69.77

-1.76

Ringgit

4.191

4.1300

-1.46

Yuan

7.131

6.8730

-3.61

