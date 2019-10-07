EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Taiwan dollar, Chinese yuan firm

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0153 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.300
107.28
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.380
1.3808
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.825
30.902
+0.25
Korean won
1196.100
1196.6
+0.04
Baht
30.460
30.45
-0.03
Peso
51.820
51.89
+0.14
Rupiah
14160.000
14155
-0.04
Ringgit
4.191
4.191
+0.00
Yuan
7.131
7.1480
+0.25
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.300
109.56
+2.11
Sing dlr
1.380
1.3627
-1.27
Taiwan dlr
30.825
30.733
-0.30
Korean won
1196.100
1115.70
-6.72
Baht
30.460
32.55
+6.86
Peso
51.820
52.47
+1.25
Rupiah
14160.000
14375
+1.52
Rupee
71.020
69.77
-1.76
Ringgit
4.191
4.1300
-1.46
Yuan
7.131
6.8730
-3.61
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
