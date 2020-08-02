EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Taiwan dollar advances

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.850

105.88

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.376

1.3743

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

29.335

29.502

+0.57

Korean won

1193.200

1191.3

-0.16

Baht

31.200

31.18

-0.06

Peso

49.110

49.14

+0.06

Rupiah

14530.000

14530

0.00

Rupee

74.810

74.81

0.00

Ringgit

4.235

4.237

+0.05

Yuan

6.977

6.9745

-0.03

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.850

108.61

+2.61

Sing dlr

1.376

1.3444

-2.28

Taiwan dlr

29.335

30.106

+2.63

Korean won

1193.200

1156.40

-3.08

Baht

31.200

29.91

-4.13

Peso

49.110

50.65

+3.14

Rupiah

14530.000

13880

-4.47

Rupee

74.810

71.38

-4.58

Ringgit

4.235

4.0890

-3.45

Yuan

6.977

6.9632

-0.19

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More