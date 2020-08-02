EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Taiwan dollar advances

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.850
105.88
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.376
1.3743
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
29.335
29.502
+0.57
Korean won
1193.200
1191.3
-0.16
Baht
31.200
31.18
-0.06
Peso
49.110
49.14
+0.06
Rupiah
14530.000
14530
0.00
Rupee
74.810
74.81
0.00
Ringgit
4.235
4.237
+0.05
Yuan
6.977
6.9745
-0.03
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.850
108.61
+2.61
Sing dlr
1.376
1.3444
-2.28
Taiwan dlr
29.335
30.106
+2.63
Korean won
1193.200
1156.40
-3.08
Baht
31.200
29.91
-4.13
Peso
49.110
50.65
+3.14
Rupiah
14530.000
13880
-4.47
Rupee
74.810
71.38
-4.58
Ringgit
4.235
4.0890
-3.45
Yuan
6.977
6.9632
-0.19
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
