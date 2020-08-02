EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Taiwan dollar advances

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.850

105.88

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.376

1.3743

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

29.335

29.502

+0.57

Korean won

1193.200

1191.3

-0.16

Baht

31.200

31.18

-0.06

Peso

49.110

49.14

+0.06

Rupiah

14530.000

14530

0.00

Rupee

74.810

74.81

0.00

Ringgit

4.235

4.237

+0.05

Yuan

6.977

6.9745

-0.03

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.850

108.61

+2.61

Sing dlr

1.376

1.3444

-2.28

Taiwan dlr

29.335

30.106

+2.63

Korean won

1193.200

1156.40

-3.08

Baht

31.200

29.91

-4.13

Peso

49.110

50.65

+3.14

Rupiah

14530.000

13880

-4.47

Rupee

74.810

71.38

-4.58

Ringgit

4.235

4.0890

-3.45

Yuan

6.977

6.9632

-0.19

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.