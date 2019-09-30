EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; S.Korean won under slight pressure

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0155 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.160

108.06

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3818

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

31.024

31.042

+0.06

Korean won

1197.700

1196.2

-0.13

Baht

30.570

30.58

+0.03

Peso

51.770

51.8

+0.06

Rupiah

14180.000

14190

+0.07

Rupee

70.870

70.87

0.00

Ringgit

4.186

4.185

-0.02

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.160

109.56

+1.29

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3627

-1.46

Taiwan dlr

31.024

30.733

-0.94

Korean won

1197.700

1115.70

-6.85

Baht

30.570

32.55

+6.48

Peso

51.770

52.47

+1.35

Rupiah

14180.000

14375

+1.38

Rupee

70.870

69.77

-1.55

Ringgit

4.186

4.1300

-1.34

Yuan

7.148

6.8730

-3.85

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

