EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; S.Korean won under slight pressure

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0155 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.160
108.06
-0.09
Sing dlr
1.383
1.3818
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
31.024
31.042
+0.06
Korean won
1197.700
1196.2
-0.13
Baht
30.570
30.58
+0.03
Peso
51.770
51.8
+0.06
Rupiah
14180.000
14190
+0.07
Rupee
70.870
70.87
0.00
Ringgit
4.186
4.185
-0.02
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.160
109.56
+1.29
Sing dlr
1.383
1.3627
-1.46
Taiwan dlr
31.024
30.733
-0.94
Korean won
1197.700
1115.70
-6.85
Baht
30.570
32.55
+6.48
Peso
51.770
52.47
+1.35
Rupiah
14180.000
14375
+1.38
Rupee
70.870
69.77
-1.55
Ringgit
4.186
4.1300
-1.34
Yuan
7.148
6.8730
-3.85
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.