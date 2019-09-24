EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; S.Korean won slips

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0135 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.190

107.05

-0.13

Sing dlr

1.376

1.3754

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.013

31.013

+0.00

Korean won

1198.600

1195.7

-0.24

Baht

30.550

30.55

+0.00

Peso

52.260

52.24

-0.04

Rupiah

14120.000

14110

-0.07

Rupee

71.005

71.01

0.00

Ringgit

4.181

4.18

-0.02

Yuan

7.112

7.1160

+0.06

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.190

109.56

+2.21

Sing dlr

1.376

1.3627

-0.95

Taiwan dlr

31.013

30.733

-0.90

Korean won

1198.600

1115.70

-6.92

Baht

30.550

32.55

+6.55

Peso

52.260

52.47

+0.40

Rupiah

14120.000

14375

+1.81

Rupee

71.005

69.77

-1.74

Ringgit

4.181

4.1300

-1.22

Yuan

7.112

6.8730

-3.36

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

