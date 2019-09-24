EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; S.Korean won slips

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.190
107.05
-0.13
Sing dlr
1.376
1.3754
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
31.013
31.013
+0.00
Korean won
1198.600
1195.7
-0.24
Baht
30.550
30.55
+0.00
Peso
52.260
52.24
-0.04
Rupiah
14120.000
14110
-0.07
Rupee
71.005
71.01
0.00
Ringgit
4.181
4.18
-0.02
Yuan
7.112
7.1160
+0.06
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.190
109.56
+2.21
Sing dlr
1.376
1.3627
-0.95
Taiwan dlr
31.013
30.733
-0.90
Korean won
1198.600
1115.70
-6.92
Baht
30.550
32.55
+6.55
Peso
52.260
52.47
+0.40
Rupiah
14120.000
14375
+1.81
Rupee
71.005
69.77
-1.74
Ringgit
4.181
4.1300
-1.22
Yuan
7.112
6.8730
-3.36
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
