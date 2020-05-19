EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Philippine peso inches higher

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.770

107.68

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.416

1.4160

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.943

29.950

+0.02

Korean won

1226.600

1225.3

-0.11

Baht

31.870

31.89

+0.06

Peso

50.630

50.71

+0.16

Rupiah

14740.000

14750

+0.07

Rupee

75.635

75.64

0.00

Ringgit

4.348

4.346

-0.05

Yuan

7.102

7.1000

-0.02

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.770

108.61

+0.78

Sing dlr

1.416

1.3444

-5.08

Taiwan dlr

29.943

30.106

+0.54

Korean won

1226.600

1156.40

-5.72

Baht

31.870

29.91

-6.15

Peso

50.630

50.65

+0.04

Rupiah

14740.000

13880

-5.83

Rupee

75.635

71.38

-5.63

Ringgit

4.348

4.0890

-5.96

Yuan

7.102

6.9632

-1.95

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.