EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Philippine peso inches higher

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.770
107.68
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.416
1.4160
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.943
29.950
+0.02
Korean won
1226.600
1225.3
-0.11
Baht
31.870
31.89
+0.06
Peso
50.630
50.71
+0.16
Rupiah
14740.000
14750
+0.07
Rupee
75.635
75.64
0.00
Ringgit
4.348
4.346
-0.05
Yuan
7.102
7.1000
-0.02
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.770
108.61
+0.78
Sing dlr
1.416
1.3444
-5.08
Taiwan dlr
29.943
30.106
+0.54
Korean won
1226.600
1156.40
-5.72
Baht
31.870
29.91
-6.15
Peso
50.630
50.65
+0.04
Rupiah
14740.000
13880
-5.83
Rupee
75.635
71.38
-5.63
Ringgit
4.348
4.0890
-5.96
Yuan
7.102
6.9632
-1.95
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.