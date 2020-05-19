EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Philippine peso inches higher

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.770

107.68

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.416

1.4160

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.943

29.950

+0.02

Korean won

1226.600

1225.3

-0.11

Baht

31.870

31.89

+0.06

Peso

50.630

50.71

+0.16

Rupiah

14740.000

14750

+0.07

Rupee

75.635

75.64

0.00

Ringgit

4.348

4.346

-0.05

Yuan

7.102

7.1000

-0.02

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.770

108.61

+0.78

Sing dlr

1.416

1.3444

-5.08

Taiwan dlr

29.943

30.106

+0.54

Korean won

1226.600

1156.40

-5.72

Baht

31.870

29.91

-6.15

Peso

50.630

50.65

+0.04

Rupiah

14740.000

13880

-5.83

Rupee

75.635

71.38

-5.63

Ringgit

4.348

4.0890

-5.96

Yuan

7.102

6.9632

-1.95

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

