EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Malaysian ringgit firms

May 27 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.490
107.52
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.417
1.4162
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
29.967
29.988
+0.07
Korean won
1233.600
1234.3
+0.06
Baht
31.880
31.88
+0.00
Peso
50.550
50.47
-0.16
Rupiah
14735.000
14730
-0.03
Rupee
75.660
75.66
0.00
Ringgit
4.345
4.361
+0.37
Yuan
7.147
7.1360
-0.15
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.490
108.61
+1.04
Sing dlr
1.417
1.3444
-5.15
Taiwan dlr
29.967
30.106
+0.46
Korean won
1233.600
1156.40
-6.26
Baht
31.880
29.91
-6.18
Peso
50.550
50.65
+0.20
Rupiah
14735.000
13880
-5.80
Rupee
75.660
71.38
-5.66
Ringgit
4.345
4.0890
-5.89
Yuan
7.147
6.9632
-2.56
