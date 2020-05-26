EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies little changed; Malaysian ringgit firms

May 27 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.490

107.52

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.417

1.4162

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

29.967

29.988

+0.07

Korean won

1233.600

1234.3

+0.06

Baht

31.880

31.88

+0.00

Peso

50.550

50.47

-0.16

Rupiah

14735.000

14730

-0.03

Rupee

75.660

75.66

0.00

Ringgit

4.345

4.361

+0.37

Yuan

7.147

7.1360

-0.15

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.490

108.61

+1.04

Sing dlr

1.417

1.3444

-5.15

Taiwan dlr

29.967

30.106

+0.46

Korean won

1233.600

1156.40

-6.26

Baht

31.880

29.91

-6.18

Peso

50.550

50.65

+0.20

Rupiah

14735.000

13880

-5.80

Rupee

75.660

71.38

-5.66

Ringgit

4.345

4.0890

-5.89

Yuan

7.147

6.9632

-2.56

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

