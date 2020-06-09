EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies gain; rupiah weakens
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.700 107.72 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.388 1.3886 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.732 29.803 +0.24 Korean won 1197.300 1197.7 +0.03 Baht 31.270 31.335 +0.21 Peso 49.961 50.04 +0.16 Rupiah 13900.000 13860 -0.29 Rupee 75.610 75.61 0.00 Ringgit 4.273 4.274 +0.02 Yuan 7.076 7.0765 +0.01
June 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.700
107.72
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.388
1.3886
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.732
29.803
+0.24
Korean won
1197.300
1197.7
+0.03
Baht
31.270
31.335
+0.21
Peso
49.961
50.04
+0.16
Rupiah
13900.000
13860
-0.29
Rupee
75.610
75.61
0.00
Ringgit
4.273
4.274
+0.02
Yuan
7.076
7.0765
+0.01
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.700
108.61
+0.84
Sing dlr
1.388
1.3444
-3.16
Taiwan dlr
29.732
30.106
+1.26
Korean won
1197.300
1156.40
-3.42
Baht
31.270
29.91
-4.35
Peso
49.961
50.65
+1.38
Rupiah
13900.000
13880
-0.14
Rupee
75.610
71.38
-5.59
Ringgit
4.273
4.0890
-4.31
Yuan
7.076
6.9632
-1.59
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.