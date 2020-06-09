EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies gain; rupiah weakens

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.700 107.72 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.388 1.3886 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.732 29.803 +0.24 Korean won 1197.300 1197.7 +0.03 Baht 31.270 31.335 +0.21 Peso 49.961 50.04 +0.16 Rupiah 13900.000 13860 -0.29 Rupee 75.610 75.61 0.00 Ringgit 4.273 4.274 +0.02 Yuan 7.076 7.0765 +0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.700

108.61

+0.84

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3444

-3.16

Taiwan dlr

29.732

30.106

+1.26

Korean won

1197.300

1156.40

-3.42

Baht

31.270

29.91

-4.35

Peso

49.961

50.65

+1.38

Rupiah

13900.000

13880

-0.14

Rupee

75.610

71.38

-5.59

Ringgit

4.273

4.0890

-4.31

Yuan

7.076

6.9632

-1.59

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

