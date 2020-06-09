EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies gain; rupiah weakens

June 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.700

107.72

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3886

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.732

29.803

+0.24

Korean won

1197.300

1197.7

+0.03

Baht

31.270

31.335

+0.21

Peso

49.961

50.04

+0.16

Rupiah

13900.000

13860

-0.29

Rupee

75.610

75.61

0.00

Ringgit

4.273

4.274

+0.02

Yuan

7.076

7.0765

+0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.700

108.61

+0.84

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3444

-3.16

Taiwan dlr

29.732

30.106

+1.26

Korean won

1197.300

1156.40

-3.42

Baht

31.270

29.91

-4.35

Peso

49.961

50.65

+1.38

Rupiah

13900.000

13880

-0.14

Rupee

75.610

71.38

-5.59

Ringgit

4.273

4.0890

-4.31

Yuan

7.076

6.9632

-1.59

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

