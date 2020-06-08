EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies gain on economic recovery hopes

BofA Research says Indonesian rupiah's rise 'unsustainable'

June 8 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies inched higher against a softer dollar on Monday as an unexpected jump in U.S. employment bolstered hopes for a swift global economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced downturn.

The promising data reduced safe-haven demand for the dollar .DXY ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday while bolstering appetite for riskier assets like equities and emerging-market currencies. .SOMKTS/GLOB

South Korea's won KRW=KFCT and the Thai baht THB=TH strengthened about 0.4% each, while Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP gained 0.2%.

Several Asian countries have started easing virus-linked restrictions in a phased manner to kick-start their economies after weeks of lockdowns.

However, worries remain about whether this could lead to a new wave of infections and restrictions. Indonesia and the Philippines are two such examples, where curbs in some parts are being eased but case loads are still rising. On Saturday, Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise.

"Given the still-elevated number of fresh daily infections in both countries and the increased likelihood of a second wave of infections, we expect both Indonesia and the Philippines to see a delayed and shallow recovery with economies only returning to form in early 2022," ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa wrote in a note.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR=ID weakened 0.4% to 13,910 per dollar, while the Philippine peso PHP= was flat.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS edged 0.1% lower but traded around its strongest level in nearly a month as exports fared slightly better than expected in May.

Market participants are also weighing the likelihood of an escalation in tensions between Washington and Beijing as the U.S. election approaches.

In India, another country gradually easing restrictions, the rupee INR=IN gained 0.1% to 75.540 a dollar.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's meeting in May showed the central bank was keeping the door open to further easing, calling the pandemic's economic impact more severe than initially anticipated.

Markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday.

RUPIAH'S 'UNSUSTAINABLE' RISE

The rupiah is coming off strong gains made last week which returned the currency to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The sharp rise in recent months, due to the central bank's efforts to reassure investors attracted to Indonesia's high-yielding bonds, has led BofA Global Research to say the "exuberance in IDR is unsustainable".

"We believe that the Rupiah is getting much ahead of itself in terms of Indonesia's macro picture and such outperformance of IDR will not be sustainable," BofA Global Research said in a note.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR AS AT 0510 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.460

109.58

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3925

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.731

29.839

+0.36

Korean won

1204.800

1207.1

+0.19

Baht

31.465

31.58

+0.37

Peso

49.835

49.83

-0.01

Rupiah

13910.000

13850

-0.43

Rupee

75.540

75.58

+0.06

Yuan

7.087

7.0812

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.460

108.61

-0.78

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3444

-3.54

Taiwan dlr

29.731

30.106

+1.26

Korean won

1204.800

1156.40

-4.02

Baht

31.465

29.91

-4.94

Peso

49.835

50.65

+1.64

Rupiah

13850.000

13880

+0.22

Rupee

75.540

71.38

-5.51

Ringgit

4.265

4.0890

-4.13

Yuan

7.087

6.9632

-1.75

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

