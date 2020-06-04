EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies gain in early trade; Philippine peso weakens

June 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.100

109.13

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.398

1.3980

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.880

29.926

+0.15

Korean won

1216.600

1218.7

+0.17

Baht

31.520

31.59

+0.22

Peso

49.986

49.9

-0.17

Rupiah

14050.000

14060

+0.07

Rupee

75.575

75.58

0.00

Ringgit

4.269

4.27

+0.02

Yuan

7.112

7.1130

+0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.100

108.61

-0.45

Sing dlr

1.398

1.3444

-3.83

Taiwan dlr

29.880

30.106

+0.76

Korean won

1216.600

1156.40

-4.95

Baht

31.520

29.91

-5.11

Peso

49.986

50.65

+1.33

Rupiah

14050.000

13880

-1.21

Rupee

75.575

71.38

-5.55

Ringgit

4.269

4.0890

-4.22

Yuan

7.112

6.9632

-2.10

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

