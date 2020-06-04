EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies gain in early trade; Philippine peso weakens

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.100

109.13

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.398

1.3980

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.880

29.926

+0.15

Korean won

1216.600

1218.7

+0.17

Baht

31.520

31.59

+0.22

Peso

49.986

49.9

-0.17

Rupiah

14050.000

14060

+0.07

Rupee

75.575

75.58

0.00

Ringgit

4.269

4.27

+0.02

Yuan

7.112

7.1130

+0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.100

108.61

-0.45

Sing dlr

1.398

1.3444

-3.83

Taiwan dlr

29.880

30.106

+0.76

Korean won

1216.600

1156.40

-4.95

Baht

31.520

29.91

-5.11

Peso

49.986

50.65

+1.33

Rupiah

14050.000

13880

-1.21

Rupee

75.575

71.38

-5.55

Ringgit

4.269

4.0890

-4.22

Yuan

7.112

6.9632

-2.10

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

