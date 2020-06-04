EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies gain in early trade; Philippine peso weakens

June 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.100
109.13
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.398
1.3980
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.880
29.926
+0.15
Korean won
1216.600
1218.7
+0.17
Baht
31.520
31.59
+0.22
Peso
49.986
49.9
-0.17
Rupiah
14050.000
14060
+0.07
Rupee
75.575
75.58
0.00
Ringgit
4.269
4.27
+0.02
Yuan
7.112
7.1130
+0.01
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.100
108.61
-0.45
Sing dlr
1.398
1.3444
-3.83
Taiwan dlr
29.880
30.106
+0.76
Korean won
1216.600
1156.40
-4.95
Baht
31.520
29.91
-5.11
Peso
49.986
50.65
+1.33
Rupiah
14050.000
13880
-1.21
Rupee
75.575
71.38
-5.55
Ringgit
4.269
4.0890
-4.22
Yuan
7.112
6.9632
-2.10
