EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar, South Korean won firm

July 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.740

107.92

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3931

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.492

29.660

+0.57

Korean won

1198.800

1203

+0.35

Baht

30.930

30.89

-0.13

Peso

49.772

49.74

-0.06

Rupiah

14200.000

14180

-0.14

Rupee

75.500

75.50

0.00

Ringgit

4.279

4.282

+0.07

Yuan

7.061

7.0650

+0.05

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.740

108.61

+0.81

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.48

Taiwan dlr

29.492

30.106

+2.08

Korean won

1198.800

1156.40

-3.54

Baht

30.930

29.91

-3.30

Peso

49.772

50.65

+1.76

Rupiah

14200.000

13880

-2.25

Rupee

75.500

71.38

-5.46

Ringgit

4.279

4.0890

-4.44

Yuan

7.061

6.9632

-1.39

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

