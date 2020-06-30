EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar, South Korean won firm

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.740

107.92

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3931

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.492

29.660

+0.57

Korean won

1198.800

1203

+0.35

Baht

30.930

30.89

-0.13

Peso

49.772

49.74

-0.06

Rupiah

14200.000

14180

-0.14

Rupee

75.500

75.50

0.00

Ringgit

4.279

4.282

+0.07

Yuan

7.061

7.0650

+0.05

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.740

108.61

+0.81

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.48

Taiwan dlr

29.492

30.106

+2.08

Korean won

1198.800

1156.40

-3.54

Baht

30.930

29.91

-3.30

Peso

49.772

50.65

+1.76

Rupiah

14200.000

13880

-2.25

Rupee

75.500

71.38

-5.46

Ringgit

4.279

4.0890

-4.44

Yuan

7.061

6.9632

-1.39

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

