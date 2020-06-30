EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar, South Korean won firm

July 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.740
107.92
+0.17
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3931
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.492
29.660
+0.57
Korean won
1198.800
1203
+0.35
Baht
30.930
30.89
-0.13
Peso
49.772
49.74
-0.06
Rupiah
14200.000
14180
-0.14
Rupee
75.500
75.50
0.00
Ringgit
4.279
4.282
+0.07
Yuan
7.061
7.0650
+0.05
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.740
108.61
+0.81
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3444
-3.48
Taiwan dlr
29.492
30.106
+2.08
Korean won
1198.800
1156.40
-3.54
Baht
30.930
29.91
-3.30
Peso
49.772
50.65
+1.76
Rupiah
14200.000
13880
-2.25
Rupee
75.500
71.38
-5.46
Ringgit
4.279
4.0890
-4.44
Yuan
7.061
6.9632
-1.39
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
