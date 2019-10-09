EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm, yuan top gainer

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0149 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.540
107.46
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.379
1.3805
+0.10
Korean won
1195.400
1193.1
-0.19
Baht
30.270
30.32
+0.17
Peso
51.680
51.75
+0.14
Rupiah
14143.000
14165
+0.16
Rupee
71.070
71.07
0.00
Ringgit
4.195
4.1955
+0.02
Yuan
7.113
7.1315
+0.27
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.540
109.56
+1.88
Sing dlr
1.379
1.3627
-1.19
Taiwan dlr
30.850
30.733
-0.38
Korean won
1195.400
1115.70
-6.67
Baht
30.270
32.55
+7.53
Peso
51.680
52.47
+1.53
Rupiah
14143.000
14375
+1.64
Rupee
71.070
69.77
-1.83
Ringgit
4.195
4.1300
-1.54
Yuan
7.113
6.8730
-3.37
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
