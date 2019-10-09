EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm, yuan top gainer

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0149 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.540

107.46

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3805

+0.10

Korean won

1195.400

1193.1

-0.19

Baht

30.270

30.32

+0.17

Peso

51.680

51.75

+0.14

Rupiah

14143.000

14165

+0.16

Rupee

71.070

71.07

0.00

Ringgit

4.195

4.1955

+0.02

Yuan

7.113

7.1315

+0.27

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.540

109.56

+1.88

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3627

-1.19

Taiwan dlr

30.850

30.733

-0.38

Korean won

1195.400

1115.70

-6.67

Baht

30.270

32.55

+7.53

Peso

51.680

52.47

+1.53

Rupiah

14143.000

14375

+1.64

Rupee

71.070

69.77

-1.83

Ringgit

4.195

4.1300

-1.54

Yuan

7.113

6.8730

-3.37

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

