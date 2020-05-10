EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm, Thai baht leads gains

May 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.940

106.65

-0.27

Sing dlr

1.412

1.4125

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.851

29.902

+0.17

Korean won

1218.000

1219.9

+0.16

Baht

32.180

32.24

+0.19

Peso

50.340

50.39

+0.10

Rupiah

14890.000

14890

+0.00

Rupee

75.540

75.54

+0.00

Yuan

7.072

7.0749

+0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.940

108.61

+1.56

Sing dlr

1.412

1.3444

-4.81

Taiwan dlr

29.851

30.106

+0.85

Korean won

1218.000

1156.40

-5.06

Baht

32.180

29.91

-7.05

Peso

50.340

50.65

+0.62

Rupiah

14890.000

13880

-6.78

Rupee

75.540

71.38

-5.51

Yuan

7.072

6.9632

-1.54

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

