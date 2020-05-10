EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm, Thai baht leads gains

May 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.940
106.65
-0.27
Sing dlr
1.412
1.4125
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.851
29.902
+0.17
Korean won
1218.000
1219.9
+0.16
Baht
32.180
32.24
+0.19
Peso
50.340
50.39
+0.10
Rupiah
14890.000
14890
+0.00
Rupee
75.540
75.54
+0.00
Yuan
7.072
7.0749
+0.04
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.940
108.61
+1.56
Sing dlr
1.412
1.3444
-4.81
Taiwan dlr
29.851
30.106
+0.85
Korean won
1218.000
1156.40
-5.06
Baht
32.180
29.91
-7.05
Peso
50.340
50.65
+0.62
Rupiah
14890.000
13880
-6.78
Rupee
75.540
71.38
-5.51
Yuan
7.072
6.9632
-1.54
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
