EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.560

105.57

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3695

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.320

29.506

+0.63

Korean won

1184.600

1188.8

+0.35

Baht

31.050

31

-0.16

Peso

49.060

49.07

+0.02

Rupiah

14470.000

14520

+0.35

Rupee

74.940

74.94

0.00

Ringgit

4.188

4.19

+0.05

Yuan

6.948

6.935

-0.18

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.560

108.61

+2.89

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3444

-1.87

Taiwan dlr

29.320

30.106

+2.68

Korean won

1184.600

1156.40

-2.38

Baht

31.050

29.91

-3.67

Peso

49.060

50.65

+3.24

Rupiah

14470.000

13880

-4.08

Rupee

74.940

71.38

-4.75

Ringgit

4.188

4.0890

-2.36

Yuan

6.948

6.9632

+0.22

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

