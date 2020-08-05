EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.560
105.57
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3695
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.320
29.506
+0.63
Korean won
1184.600
1188.8
+0.35
Baht
31.050
31
-0.16
Peso
49.060
49.07
+0.02
Rupiah
14470.000
14520
+0.35
Rupee
74.940
74.94
0.00
Ringgit
4.188
4.19
+0.05
Yuan
6.948
6.935
-0.18
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.560
108.61
+2.89
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3444
-1.87
Taiwan dlr
29.320
30.106
+2.68
Korean won
1184.600
1156.40
-2.38
Baht
31.050
29.91
-3.67
Peso
49.060
50.65
+3.24
Rupiah
14470.000
13880
-4.08
Rupee
74.940
71.38
-4.75
Ringgit
4.188
4.0890
-2.36
Yuan
6.948
6.9632
+0.22
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
