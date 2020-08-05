EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.560

105.57

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3695

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.320

29.506

+0.63

Korean won

1184.600

1188.8

+0.35

Baht

31.050

31

-0.16

Peso

49.060

49.07

+0.02

Rupiah

14470.000

14520

+0.35

Rupee

74.940

74.94

0.00

Ringgit

4.188

4.19

+0.05

Yuan

6.948

6.935

-0.18

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.560

108.61

+2.89

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3444

-1.87

Taiwan dlr

29.320

30.106

+2.68

Korean won

1184.600

1156.40

-2.38

Baht

31.050

29.91

-3.67

Peso

49.060

50.65

+3.24

Rupiah

14470.000

13880

-4.08

Rupee

74.940

71.38

-4.75

Ringgit

4.188

4.0890

-2.36

Yuan

6.948

6.9632

+0.22

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.