EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Taiwan dollar gains most

May 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.560
106.73
+0.16
Sing dlr
1.415
1.4165
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
29.778
29.900
+0.41
Baht
32.360
32.33
-0.09
Peso
50.541
50.66
+0.24
Rupiah
15075.000
15050
-0.17
Rupee
75.710
75.71
0.00
Ringgit
4.310
4.315
+0.12
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.560
108.61
+1.92
Sing dlr
1.415
1.3444
-4.96
Taiwan dlr
29.778
30.106
+1.10
Korean won
1229.100
1156.40
-5.91
Baht
32.360
29.91
-7.57
Peso
50.541
50.65
+0.22
Rupiah
15075.000
13880
-7.93
Rupee
75.710
71.38
-5.72
Ringgit
4.310
4.0890
-5.13
Yuan
7.063
6.9632
-1.41
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
