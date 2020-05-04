EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Taiwan dollar gains most

May 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.560

106.73

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.415

1.4165

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

29.778

29.900

+0.41

Baht

32.360

32.33

-0.09

Peso

50.541

50.66

+0.24

Rupiah

15075.000

15050

-0.17

Rupee

75.710

75.71

0.00

Ringgit

4.310

4.315

+0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.560

108.61

+1.92

Sing dlr

1.415

1.3444

-4.96

Taiwan dlr

29.778

30.106

+1.10

Korean won

1229.100

1156.40

-5.91

Baht

32.360

29.91

-7.57

Peso

50.541

50.65

+0.22

Rupiah

15075.000

13880

-7.93

Rupee

75.710

71.38

-5.72

Ringgit

4.310

4.0890

-5.13

Yuan

7.063

6.9632

-1.41

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

