EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; South Korean won leads

April 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0204 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.530
107.5
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.422
1.4243
+0.18
Taiwan dlr
30.025
30.080
+0.18
Korean won
1231.800
1235.5
+0.30
Baht
32.440
32.43
-0.03
Peso
50.740
50.75
+0.02
Rupiah
15405.000
15350
-0.36
Rupee
76.450
76.45
0.00
Ringgit
4.355
4.357
+0.05
Yuan
7.074
7.0823
+0.12
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.530
108.61
+1.00
Sing dlr
1.422
1.3444
-5.44
Taiwan dlr
30.025
30.106
+0.27
Korean won
1231.800
1156.40
-6.12
Baht
32.440
29.91
-7.80
Peso
50.740
50.65
-0.18
Rupiah
15405.000
13880
-9.90
Rupee
76.450
71.38
-6.63
Ringgit
4.355
4.0890
-6.11
Yuan
7.074
6.9632
-1.57
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
