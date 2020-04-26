EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; South Korean won leads

April 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.530

107.5

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.422

1.4243

+0.18

Taiwan dlr

30.025

30.080

+0.18

Korean won

1231.800

1235.5

+0.30

Baht

32.440

32.43

-0.03

Peso

50.740

50.75

+0.02

Rupiah

15405.000

15350

-0.36

Rupee

76.450

76.45

0.00

Ringgit

4.355

4.357

+0.05

Yuan

7.074

7.0823

+0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.530

108.61

+1.00

Sing dlr

1.422

1.3444

-5.44

Taiwan dlr

30.025

30.106

+0.27

Korean won

1231.800

1156.40

-6.12

Baht

32.440

29.91

-7.80

Peso

50.740

50.65

-0.18

Rupiah

15405.000

13880

-9.90

Rupee

76.450

71.38

-6.63

Ringgit

4.355

4.0890

-6.11

Yuan

7.074

6.9632

-1.57

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

