EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; S.Korean won leads

Contributor
Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0143 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.990

107.96

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3746

+0.01

Korean won

1189.400

1196.2

+0.57

Baht

30.400

30.385

-0.05

Peso

51.530

51.55

+0.04

Rupiah

14130.000

14145

+0.11

Rupee

71.070

71.07

0.00

Ringgit

4.184

4.187

+0.07

Yuan

7.101

7.1150

+0.20

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.990

109.56

+1.45

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3627

-0.85

Taiwan dlr

30.850

30.733

-0.38

Korean won

1189.400

1115.70

-6.20

Baht

30.400

32.55

+7.07

Peso

51.530

52.47

+1.82

Rupiah

14130.000

14375

+1.73

Rupee

71.070

69.77

-1.83

Ringgit

4.184

4.1300

-1.29

Yuan

7.101

6.8730

-3.20

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

