EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Indonesian rupiah leads gains

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.630

107.58

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.407

1.4073

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.915

29.952

+0.12

Korean won

1225.700

1225

-0.06

Baht

31.630

31.68

+0.16

Peso

50.350

50.34

-0.02

Rupiah

14440.000

14575

+0.93

Rupee

75.540

75.54

0.00

Ringgit

4.290

4.312

+0.51

Yuan

7.122

7.1290

+0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.630

108.61

+0.91

Sing dlr

1.407

1.3444

-4.45

Taiwan dlr

29.915

30.106

+0.64

Korean won

1225.700

1156.40

-5.65

Baht

31.630

29.91

-5.44

Peso

50.350

50.65

+0.60

Rupiah

14440.000

13880

-3.88

Rupee

75.540

71.38

-5.51

Ringgit

4.290

4.0890

-4.69

Yuan

7.122

6.9632

-2.23

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

