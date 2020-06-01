EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Indonesian rupiah leads gains

June 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.630

107.58

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.407

1.4073

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.915

29.952

+0.12

Korean won

1225.700

1225

-0.06

Baht

31.630

31.68

+0.16

Peso

50.350

50.34

-0.02

Rupiah

14440.000

14575

+0.93

Rupee

75.540

75.54

0.00

Ringgit

4.290

4.312

+0.51

Yuan

7.122

7.1290

+0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.630

108.61

+0.91

Sing dlr

1.407

1.3444

-4.45

Taiwan dlr

29.915

30.106

+0.64

Korean won

1225.700

1156.40

-5.65

Baht

31.630

29.91

-5.44

Peso

50.350

50.65

+0.60

Rupiah

14440.000

13880

-3.88

Rupee

75.540

71.38

-5.51

Ringgit

4.290

4.0890

-4.69

Yuan

7.122

6.9632

-2.23

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

