EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Indonesian rupiah leads gains

June 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.630
107.58
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.407
1.4073
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.915
29.952
+0.12
Korean won
1225.700
1225
-0.06
Baht
31.630
31.68
+0.16
Peso
50.350
50.34
-0.02
Rupiah
14440.000
14575
+0.93
Rupee
75.540
75.54
0.00
Ringgit
4.290
4.312
+0.51
Yuan
7.122
7.1290
+0.10
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.630
108.61
+0.91
Sing dlr
1.407
1.3444
-4.45
Taiwan dlr
29.915
30.106
+0.64
Korean won
1225.700
1156.40
-5.65
Baht
31.630
29.91
-5.44
Peso
50.350
50.65
+0.60
Rupiah
14440.000
13880
-3.88
Rupee
75.540
71.38
-5.51
Ringgit
4.290
4.0890
-4.69
Yuan
7.122
6.9632
-2.23
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
