EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm, but virus fears cap gains

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies rose slightly on Friday, although gains were limited by lack of direction from China and rising death toll and case count from a new coronavirus.
Trading volumes were thin, with financial markets in China, Taiwan and South Korea closed for the Lunar New Year.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday declared the virus outbreak an emergency for China but stopped short of declaring it an international concern, offering some comfort to investors.
The virus had killed 25 people in China and infected more than 800 by Thursday.
"With several Asian markets seeing a holiday-shortened trading week ahead, investors will be hoping that the outbreak doesn't worsen over the coming days," Han Tan, market analyst at Cyprus-based brokerage FXTM, wrote in a note.
"Still, regional markets could see an outsized reaction when trading resumes, should pent-up concerns be unleashed if the virus' spread worsens drastically over the near-term."
The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID firmed 0.4% against the dollar, after Bank Indonesia (BI) kept interest rates on hold on Thursday.
BI said the country's economic cycle had passed its lowest point and would now continue to improve, adding that the rupiah's level remained in line with fundamentals and was expected to remain stable.
The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Philippine peso PHP= strengthened 0.3% each. The Singapore dollar SGD= strengthened marginally.
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0544 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.520
109.48
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3511
+0.10
Baht
30.510
30.48
-0.10
Peso
50.870
51.02
+0.29
Rupiah
13570.000
13625
+0.41
Rupee
71.280
71.27
-0.02
Ringgit
4.063
4.0735
+0.26
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.520
108.61
-0.83
Sing dlr
1.350
1.3444
-0.39
Taiwan dlr
30.006
30.106
+0.33
Korean won
1168.700
1156.40
-1.05
Baht
30.510
29.91
-1.97
Peso
50.870
50.65
-0.43
Rupiah
13570.000
13880
+2.28
Rupee
71.280
71.38
+0.14
Ringgit
4.063
4.0890
+0.64
Yuan
6.937
6.9632
+0.38
