EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm, but virus fears cap gains

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies rose slightly on Friday, although gains were limited by lack of direction from China and rising death toll and case count from a new coronavirus.

Trading volumes were thin, with financial markets in China, Taiwan and South Korea closed for the Lunar New Year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday declared the virus outbreak an emergency for China but stopped short of declaring it an international concern, offering some comfort to investors.

The virus had killed 25 people in China and infected more than 800 by Thursday.

"With several Asian markets seeing a holiday-shortened trading week ahead, investors will be hoping that the outbreak doesn't worsen over the coming days," Han Tan, market analyst at Cyprus-based brokerage FXTM, wrote in a note.

"Still, regional markets could see an outsized reaction when trading resumes, should pent-up concerns be unleashed if the virus' spread worsens drastically over the near-term."

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID firmed 0.4% against the dollar, after Bank Indonesia (BI) kept interest rates on hold on Thursday.

BI said the country's economic cycle had passed its lowest point and would now continue to improve, adding that the rupiah's level remained in line with fundamentals and was expected to remain stable.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Philippine peso PHP= strengthened 0.3% each. The Singapore dollar SGD= strengthened marginally.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0544 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.520

109.48

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3511

+0.10

Baht

30.510

30.48

-0.10

Peso

50.870

51.02

+0.29

Rupiah

13570.000

13625

+0.41

Rupee

71.280

71.27

-0.02

Ringgit

4.063

4.0735

+0.26

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.520

108.61

-0.83

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3444

-0.39

Taiwan dlr

30.006

30.106

+0.33

Korean won

1168.700

1156.40

-1.05

Baht

30.510

29.91

-1.97

Peso

50.870

50.65

-0.43

Rupiah

13570.000

13880

+2.28

Rupee

71.280

71.38

+0.14

Ringgit

4.063

4.0890

+0.64

Yuan

6.937

6.9632

+0.38

