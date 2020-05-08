EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm as Sino-U.S. trade talks lift sentiment

By Shreya Mariam Job

May 8 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies strengthened on Friday as talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials stoked hopes that recent tensions between the economic giants over the origin of the coronavirus outbreak could be easing.

China's commerce ministry said top trade representatives of China and the United States held a phone call on Friday and agreed to strengthen macroeconomic and public health cooperation.

Earlier this week, investor sentiment was frayed after Washington threatened to impose additional tariffs on Beijing in retaliation over the coronavirus outbreak.

"The last thing global investors need right now is a one-two punch from trade war risks spiking amid the coronavirus pandemic," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

Investors of trade-reliant economies cheered the news, with the South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthening as much as 0.9% to hit its strongest level in more than three weeks, while the Indian rupee INR=IN firmed 0.3%.

The easing of lockdown measures in different parts of the world has also lifted sentiment and supported some riskier assets in the past few sessions.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= strengthened 0.6% after reports that the country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $6.9 billion in April to $127.88 billion, mainly due to the government's U.S.-dollar bond sale.

The rupiah, however, is set to snap its fourth weekly gain to post a loss of about 0.4%.

Investment flows are being diverted from the greenback to emerging market currencies on prospects that a trade deal would be implemented despite the coronavirus disruption.

Meanwhile, the Thai baht THB=TH firmed 0.4% after the country reported fewer number of fresh coronavirus cases, prompting Southeast Asia's second-largest economy to allow some businesses to re-emerge from the lockdown.

"We have revised down our 2020 growth forecast from a decline of 6.8% to a decline of 9.0%, as we now expect tourism may not return until 4Q20," a note from Bank of America Global Research said. "After reopening, the economy is likely to run well below its capacity."

The baht, which has so far been the worst performing currency in the region this year, is poised to post its fifth straight weekly gain.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0710 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.360

106.27

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.413

1.4138

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

29.859

29.950

+0.30

Korean won

1219.900

1225

+0.42

Baht

32.280

32.42

+0.43

Peso

50.453

50.5

+0.09

Rupiah

14890.000

14980

+0.60

Rupee

75.560

75.76

+0.26

Ringgit

4.330

4.322

-0.18

Yuan

7.077

7.0850

+0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.360

108.61

+2.12

Sing dlr

1.413

1.3444

-4.86

Taiwan dlr

29.859

30.106

+0.83

Korean won

1219.900

1156.40

-5.21

Baht

32.280

29.91

-7.34

Peso

50.453

50.65

+0.39

Rupiah

14890.000

13880

-6.78

Rupee

75.560

71.38

-5.53

Ringgit

4.330

4.0890

-5.57

Yuan

7.077

6.9632

-1.60

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

