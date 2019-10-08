EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm ahead of Sino-U.S. trade talks
By Shreya Mariam Job
Oct 8 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged higher on Tuesday with the Chinese yuan firming the most after reopening from a week long holiday while investors held positions ahead of the high level Sino-U.S. trade talks on Thursday and Friday.
Prospects for progress in U.S.-China trade talks dimmed on Monday after Washington blacklisted Chinese companies but comments by U.S. President Donald Trump and his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow on looming trade talks were generally upbeat.
"We think there's a chance we could do something very substantial," Trump said about the talks.
This comes after a media report stated that China is looking to narrow the scope of the talks.
"China is realistic and would only target issues that both countries have agreed on this week," a DBS note said. However, sentiment seemed buoyed on hopes of a partial deal despite Washington's move to blacklist Chinese companies.
The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS reopened after a week long holiday to strengthen 0.3%.
"Hopes have emerged on trade talks, inspired by reports that Beijing is preparing to work through tough negotiations with the U.S., setting a time-line for the thorny issues," Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank said in a note.
The Philippine peso PHP= firmed 0.3% against the dollar, clawing back some of the losses from the previous session. The peso had weakened 0.4% on Monday amid caution ahead of the trade talks.
The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP strengthened 0.3%. Data showed that the island's equity markets received about $2.9 billion of foreign investment in September, on optimism over its economy, as a growing number of local firms were shifting their factories to Taiwan from mainland China.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC firmed 0.2% after better than expected third quarter forecast from the world's biggest semiconductor firm, Samsung Electronics 005930.KS, reduced concerns over South Korea's exports.
Meanwhile, the Thai Baht THB=TH bucked the trend to weaken about 0.1%. The baht has shown resilience by strengthening by the most among Asian units so far this year.
Indian financial markets were closed for a holiday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0620 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.370
107.28
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.380
1.3808
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
30.817
30.902
+0.28
Korean won
1194.300
1196.6
+0.19
Baht
30.470
30.45
-0.07
Peso
51.740
51.89
+0.29
Rupiah
14140.000
14155
+0.11
Ringgit
4.188
4.191
+0.07
Yuan
7.123
7.1480
+0.35
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.370
109.56
+2.04
Sing dlr
1.380
1.3627
-1.22
Taiwan dlr
30.817
30.733
-0.27
Korean won
1194.300
1115.70
-6.58
Baht
30.470
32.55
+6.83
Peso
51.740
52.47
+1.41
Rupiah
14140.000
14375
+1.66
Rupee
71.020
69.77
-1.76
Ringgit
4.188
4.1300
-1.38
Yuan
7.123
6.8730
-3.52
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.