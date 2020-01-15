EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies falter as U.S. stands pat on China tariffs

By Niyati Shetty

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies eased on Wednesday as risk sentiment was curbed ahead of the signing of the Phase 1 Sino-U.S. trade deal after comments from Washington that tariffs would remain in place for now.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin late on Tuesday said that the United States would keep in place its tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase trade agreement.

The yuan CNY=CFXS retreated 0.2% to 6.895 a dollar and was set to snap six straight sessions of gains.

Markets were reminded of the longer-term structural points of contention in U.S.-China relationship, Maybank analysts said in a note, adding that "euphoria related to the trade deal signing could hence be capped".

Meanwhile, China's central bank injected $58 million in loans on Wednesday, as its aims to maintain liquidity in a slowing economy and ease a potential crunch ahead of the Lunar New Year.

The trade-sensitive South Korean won KRW=KFTC slipped as much as 0.6% to 1,162.80 per dollar.

A Reuters poll showed that Bank of Korea is likely to keep rates on hold at 1.25% during its policy meeting on Friday, due to signs of economic recovery.

However, South Korea's economy has been among the worst-hit by global supply chain disruptions from the trade war and analysts believe that any further uncertainties in its growth outlook could see the central bank cutting rates again this year.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= softened 0.3% even as data showed the country's trade deficit narrowed in December, following its largest trade gap in seven months in the prior month.

The stable trade figures comes days after the central bank said it would let the rupiah strengthen in line with market movements.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Indian rupee INR=IN edged lower.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0507 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.890

109.97

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3467

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

29.914

29.942

+0.09

Korean won

1157.800

1156.1

-0.15

Baht

30.270

30.265

-0.02

Peso

50.660

50.66

+0.00

Rupiah

13700.000

13665

-0.26

Rupee

70.933

70.88

-0.07

Ringgit

4.076

4.073

-0.07

Yuan

6.894

6.8845

-0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.890

108.61

-1.16

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3444

-0.22

Taiwan dlr

29.914

30.106

+0.64

Korean won

1157.800

1156.40

-0.12

Baht

30.270

29.91

-1.19

Peso

50.660

50.65

-0.02

Rupiah

13700.000

13880

+1.31

Rupee

70.933

71.38

+0.63

Ringgit

4.076

4.0890

+0.32

Yuan

6.894

6.9632

+1.01

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

