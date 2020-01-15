EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies falter as U.S. stands pat on China tariffs

By Niyati Shetty
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies eased on Wednesday as risk sentiment was curbed ahead of the signing of the Phase 1 Sino-U.S. trade deal after comments from Washington that tariffs would remain in place for now.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin late on Tuesday said that the United States would keep in place its tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase trade agreement.
The yuan CNY=CFXS retreated 0.2% to 6.895 a dollar and was set to snap six straight sessions of gains.
Markets were reminded of the longer-term structural points of contention in U.S.-China relationship, Maybank analysts said in a note, adding that "euphoria related to the trade deal signing could hence be capped".
Meanwhile, China's central bank injected $58 million in loans on Wednesday, as its aims to maintain liquidity in a slowing economy and ease a potential crunch ahead of the Lunar New Year.
The trade-sensitive South Korean won KRW=KFTC slipped as much as 0.6% to 1,162.80 per dollar.
A Reuters poll showed that Bank of Korea is likely to keep rates on hold at 1.25% during its policy meeting on Friday, due to signs of economic recovery.
However, South Korea's economy has been among the worst-hit by global supply chain disruptions from the trade war and analysts believe that any further uncertainties in its growth outlook could see the central bank cutting rates again this year.
Indonesia's rupiah IDR= softened 0.3% even as data showed the country's trade deficit narrowed in December, following its largest trade gap in seven months in the prior month.
The stable trade figures comes days after the central bank said it would let the rupiah strengthen in line with market movements.
The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Indian rupee INR=IN edged lower.
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0507 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.890
109.97
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3467
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
29.914
29.942
+0.09
Korean won
1157.800
1156.1
-0.15
Baht
30.270
30.265
-0.02
Peso
50.660
50.66
+0.00
Rupiah
13700.000
13665
-0.26
Rupee
70.933
70.88
-0.07
Ringgit
4.076
4.073
-0.07
Yuan
6.894
6.8845
-0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.890
108.61
-1.16
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3444
-0.22
Taiwan dlr
29.914
30.106
+0.64
Korean won
1157.800
1156.40
-0.12
Baht
30.270
29.91
-1.19
Peso
50.660
50.65
-0.02
Rupiah
13700.000
13880
+1.31
Rupee
70.933
71.38
+0.63
Ringgit
4.076
4.0890
+0.32
Yuan
6.894
6.9632
+1.01
