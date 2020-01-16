EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge up after Sino-U.S. trade deal

By Niyati Shetty

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies clocked slight gains against the greenback on Thursday after the United States and China signed an initial trade deal, though risk appetite was subdued as a number of contentious issues remained unresolved.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS rose 0.13% to 6.881 per dollar. The currency has gained about 2% since December.

The deal signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday will see China boost purchases of U.S. products in exchange for a roll back of some tariffs, but does not address several structural differences that led to the conflict.

"Lot of the optimism on this (trade) front has already been priced in," analysts at DBS Bank said in a note.

The Philippine peso PHP= added 0.2%, while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= edged up.

The South Korea won KRW=KFTC retreated 0.2% ahead of Bank of Korea's (BoK) policy meeting due on Friday.

A Reuters poll showed that the central bank is likely to keep rates on hold at 1.25% due to signs of economic recovery, though any further uncertainties in its growth outlook could result in rate cuts again this year.

"Pressure for the BoK to cut rates to support growth has been reduced recently, thanks to the stabilisation in external trade conditions and the pickup in domestic demand," DBS said.

NO INTERVENTION TO RUPIAH RALLY

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was firmed as much as 0.3% to its strongest level since February 2018.

The central bank on Thursday said a stronger rupiah will not harm exporters, refuting concerns raised by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo earlier in the day that exporters may be upset if the currency strengthens too quickly against the dollar.

Bank Indonesia's deputy governor reaffirmed that the rupiah was strengthening on improving fundamentals and added that the central bank did not see a need to intervene.

The rupiah has gained 1.7% so far this year, making it the best performing currency in the region.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0452 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.920

109.88

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3460

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

29.941

29.950

+0.03

Korean won

1159.700

1157

-0.23

Baht

30.290

30.26

-0.10

Peso

50.660

50.76

+0.20

Rupiah

13645.000

13660

+0.11

Rupee

70.800

70.81

+0.01

Ringgit

4.067

4.0681

+0.03

Yuan

6.884

6.8900

+0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.920

108.61

-1.19

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3444

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

29.941

30.106

+0.55

Korean won

1159.700

1156.40

-0.28

Baht

30.290

29.91

-1.25

Peso

50.660

50.65

-0.02

Rupiah

13645.000

13880

+1.72

Rupee

70.800

71.38

+0.82

Ringgit

4.067

4.0890

+0.54

Yuan

6.884

6.9632

+1.15

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))

