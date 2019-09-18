EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher; rupee gains on easing oil prices

By Shreya Mariam Job

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed marginally on Wednesday as investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision and its outlook for any further easing, while a drop in oil prices lifted units of large oil importers.

The market largely expects the Fed to cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points at its meeting late on Wednesday, marking the second rate reduction this year.

While easing at the September meeting is seen as a near-certainty, the deep divide among the Fed policymakers on further monetary stimulus has kept investors on the sidelines.

"The important focus for the markets is whether Fed Chair Powell will indicate that more cuts are in the pipeline or this is another mid-cycle adjustment," Singapore-based commercial bank UOB said in a note.

The dollar index .DXY measuring the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was little changed.

The Indian rupee INR=IN gained the most in the region strengthening 0.5% buoyed by easing oil prices. The currency has taken an over 1% hit since the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities drove up the commodity's prices.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said the kingdom will restore lost oil production by the end of the month. However, the risk of escalation in Middle East tensions kept markets subdued. O/R

The Thai Baht THB=TH also firmed marginally. The Philippine peso PHP= and the South Korean won KRW=, on the other hand, edged lower.

CENBANK RATE DECISIONS

Taiwan and Indonesian central banks are set to announce benchmark rate decisions on Thursday amid expectations of monetary easing by major central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

Indonesia's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark rate for the third meeting in a row to support growth. Ahead of the decision, the rupiah IDR=ID strengthened 0.1%, also supported by easing oil prices.

Meanwhile, the central bank in Taiwan is expected to leave its policy rate steady for the thirteenth consecutive quarter amid signs that the export outlook may be slowly improving.

The country had recently raised its 2019 growth forecast saying more companies were moving production to the island from mainland China to avoid the higher tariffs. The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP strengthened 0.2%.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0537 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0537 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.210

108.12

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3739

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

30.969

31.035

+0.21

Korean won

1191.800

1190.7

-0.09

Baht

30.530

30.56

+0.10

Peso

52.240

52.15

-0.17

Rupiah

14080.000

14090

+0.07

Rupee

71.415

71.78

+0.51

Ringgit

4.183

4.181

-0.05

Yuan

7.087

7.0912

+0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.210

109.56

+1.25

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3627

-0.90

Taiwan dlr

30.969

30.733

-0.76

Korean won

1191.800

1115.70

-6.39

Baht

30.530

32.55

+6.62

Peso

52.240

52.47

+0.44

Rupiah

14080.000

14375

+2.10

Rupee

71.415

69.77

-2.30

Ringgit

4.183

4.1300

-1.27

Yuan

7.087

6.8730

-3.01

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

